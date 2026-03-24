BrightNight Announces First Close of Upsized Corporate Credit Facility

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BrightNight, a next-generation power and digital infrastructure company with a 30 GW national portfolio, today announced the successful first closing of its upsized corporate credit facility (the "Corporate Facility").

The Corporate Facility provides a maximum total commitment of up to $850 million, including up to $550 million for letters of credit, up to $200 million for equipment deposits and limited notice to proceed facilities, and $100 million in revolving credit capacity. The first closing includes participation from both existing and new lenders.

ING Capital LLC, First Citizens Bank, HSBC, Natixis Corporate & Investment Banking and ICBC Standard Bank are serving as Coordinating Lead Arrangers. BHI (Bank Hapoalim) is acting as Joint Lead Arranger, and East West Bank is participating in the facility.

The upsized facility provides significant incremental capital to support BrightNight's accelerating growth strategy. Proceeds are being used to support credit obligations and capital requirements across BrightNight's expanding development and construction portfolio. The expanded Corporate Facility also provides the financial capacity to accelerate advancement of BrightNight's Western U.S. pipeline, particularly across Arizona, Oregon, and Washington. With increased liquidity and credit support, the company is positioned to move a larger volume of projects through key development milestones, including grid interconnection, regulatory approvals, long-lead equipment commitments, and early-stage construction readiness in these priority markets.

"This successful closing reflects strong lender confidence in BrightNight's portfolio, execution capabilities, and long-term strategy," said Adam Peakes, Chief Financial Officer of BrightNight. "The Corporate Facility significantly enhances our financial flexibility and strengthens our ability to deliver large-scale energy and infrastructure projects in the fastest-growing power markets in the United States."

"The upsizing of the Corporate Facility meaningfully expands our access to flexible, cost-effective capital," said Jatin Gupta, Chief Investment Officer of BrightNight. "The facility provides critical credit support capacity for new PPAs and LGIAs while also supporting equipment deposits and pre-construction activities. It enables us to accelerate development across our western portfolio and optimize capital deployment across high-priority markets. We are pleased to welcome new lending partners and deeply value the continued support of our existing lenders as we scale our platform."

BrightNight expects to complete a second closing of the Corporate Facility in the second quarter as additional interested lenders complete their due diligence process.

The company expressed its appreciation to its lending group for their continued trust and partnership in supporting BrightNight's growth and execution strategy.

ABOUT BRIGHTNIGHT

BrightNight is a next-generation power and digital infrastructure company, purpose-built to serve the evolving needs of utilities, data centers, and commercial and industrial (C&I) customers.

BrightNight designs, develops, and operates large-scale energy and infrastructure sites that integrate utility-scale renewables, advanced gas generation, battery energy storage, and power-optimized land for digital infrastructure. BrightNight's industry-leading 30 GW portfolio of best-in-class power projects is concentrated in the fastest-growing energy markets and data center hubs across the U.S.

BrightNight's customer focus and proprietary AI platform – PowerAlpha® – enable it to deliver industry-leading economics, performance, and uptime.

To learn more, visit www.brightnightpower.com

Forward Looking Statements & Information

Certain information contained in this news release constitutes forward looking information or forward looking statements (collectively, forward looking statements). All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward looking statements. Forward looking statements typically contain words such as anticipate, believe, confirms, continuous, estimate, expect, may, plan, project, should, will, offers, or similar words suggesting future outcomes, and include, without limitation, all financial projections, estimates of future costs, and projected performance or results. Forward looking statements by their nature are subject to risks, assumptions and uncertainties which may cause the actual outcomes of such events to differ from BrightNight's expectation as of the date hereof. Whether forward looking statements ultimately prove to be accurate will depend on factors outside of the control of BrightNight. Readers are encouraged to undertake their own analysis and investigation as to the reasonableness of any such forward looking statements. Forward looking statements contained in this news release are made as at the date of this news release and BrightNight disclaims any intent or obligation to update or to revise any of the included forward looking statements.

SOURCE BrightNight