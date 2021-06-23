BrightNight Enters India's Power Market

INLET BEACH, Fla., June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, BrightNight announced its entrance into India's energy market with two key hires based in New Delhi. Sajay KV has joined as India CEO and Naveen Khandelwal has joined as India COO and CFO. Combined, BrightNight's new India management team members have contributed to the delivery of 10 GW of renewable projects across India, and raised more than $2.5 billion in capital for energy projects. Sajay and Naveen bring a wealth of experience in wind, solar, and storage technology which will serve the company well as they develop, operate, and maintain dispatchable renewable power projects across the country. BrightNight is excited to bring its advanced solutions to India's renewable energy market, which is projected to grow from 100GW to 450GW by 2030. BrightNight Founder and CEO, Martin Hermann emphasized that the company views India as "a critical market with the opportunity to be a global energy decarbonization leader" adding that the firm is "excited to be a regional partner with a large team based in New Delhi." While India has seen an impressive investment in standard renewable energy infrastructure, BrightNight will provide power off-takers with next generation hybrid, peak and firm power solutions that will outpace standard project dispatchability, reliability, and safety. BrightNight solutions will be critical for the country's continued journey towards a renewable energy future. As standard renewable energy solutions continue to energize, intermittent supply combined with growing demand will pose a threat to reliability and be increasingly challenging to manage. In contrast, BrightNight renewable power solutions will provide operators with industry-leading dispatchability and energy management tools so clients can confidently decarbonize without compromising reliability.

Sajay KV, BrightNight India CEO has energized more than 7 GW of renewable assets across India and Sri Lanka as an IPP|OEM|EPC leader. Additionally, Sajay has originated and developed a broad portfolio of wind assets, including wind + solar hybrid and wind repowering projects. Sajay has led energy business and product strategy, project origination and development, data resourcing, manufacturing, and largescale EPC and asset management. Sajay has also led the inception of new solar and wind business units for P&L across India, generating more than $1.5B USD in revenue.

