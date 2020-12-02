Brighton Health Plan Solutions Expands Nationally with its Technology, Direct Provider Contracting and Service Solutions

NEW YORK, Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- New York-based healthcare enablement company Brighton Health Plan Solutions today announced its expanded suite of technology, direct provider contracting and service solutions supporting self-insured employers, health systems, third party administrators (TPAs) and insurance carriers is now available nationwide.

"Our goal is to deliver customizable, flexible services that help our clients achieve their unique goals," said Michelle Zettergren, President, Labor, and Chief Sales and Marketing Officer of Brighton Health Plan Solutions. "The response to our enablement capabilities from self-insured groups and health systems not only in our home region of New York, but also from other parts of the country has been fantastic. We're excited to share our first-class technology platform, direct contracting expertise, and a robust and growing array of TPA and advisory services with diverse groups around the nation."

Brighton Health Plan Solutions was launched in 2016 by Brighton Health Group and investors from Goldman Sachs and Pamplona Capital Management to pioneer new health plan management offerings. Leveraging its proprietary, state-of-the-art Create® Technology platform and award-winning mobile app, Brighton's mission is to enable a better experience for benefits administrators and their members and better partnerships between self-insured employers and healthcare providers.

In addition to catering to commercial and public sector employers and providers, Brighton owns MagnaCare, its health plan management division exclusively serving Taft-Hartley trusts, worker's compensation managed care clients and minimum essential coverage clients. MagnaCare has been a top TPA for nearly 30 years and operates a large, regional PPO network in the New York tri-state. Recently, MagnaCare announced a new client relationship with Seattle-based SEIU 775 Benefits Group, expanding MagnaCare's TPA services to enable contribution accounting, financial administration, employee hours administration, eligibility determination, and COBRA administration.

"Healthcare presents a complex and ever-changing set of challenges and opportunities," said Jim Cusumano, President and Chief Financial Officer of Brighton Health Plan Solutions. "Using our decades of collective experience we have transformed our business into a technology-powered healthcare enablement company that can scale quickly and effectively to meet the market's needs as they shift. We're fortunate to have such an outstanding group of team members and customers who have helped us be forward-thinking as we've developed solutions to serve employers and providers anywhere in the country."

As a third party administrator in all 50 states, Brighton offers full health plan management, benefits administration, in-house medical management, member outreach programs and compassionate concierge services. Brighton also provides a slate of flexible provider network solutions — including the broad MagnaCare PPO, tiered benefits, its groundbreaking integrated delivery networks (IDN), and cost-effective direct contracting.

Brighton Health Plan Solutions (BHPS) is an innovative healthcare enablement company based in New York City on a mission to improve how healthcare is accessed and delivered in the self-funded health plan market. We believe extraordinary things happen when everyone works together – health systems, providers, carriers and TPAs, self-insured plan sponsors, and members alike. BHPS goes beyond other TPAs to offer unprecedented flexibility and customization in our proprietary networks, administrative services, casualty solutions, and integrated digital tools. Together with our trusted partners, we are transforming the health plan experience with the promise of turning today's challenges into tomorrow's solutions. For more information on BHPS, visit BrightonHPS.com.

