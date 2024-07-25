Brighton Health Plan Solutions, LLC Names Jeremy Schoettle Chief Financial Officer

Health industry veteran brings more than two decades of experience driving financial strategy

NEW YORK, July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Brighton Health Plan Solutions, LLC, a national healthcare enablement company and third-party administrator, has named Jeremy Schoettle chief financial officer. He joins the company following the retirement of the company's former CFO.

With more than 25 years of experience as a financial professional starting at Big Four accounting firm EY as a senior auditor, Schoettle brings a wide range of financial and leadership expertise to Brighton HPS.

"Jeremy brings a wealth of knowledge and financial acumen to our business," said Jim Cusumano, chief executive officer of Brighton HPS. "His impressive background includes financial management and strategic planning at two of the largest carriers in the health plan market. With his extensive experience and entrepreneurial mindset, he will be instrumental in the continued successful expansion of our business to serve the evolving needs of Labor and Commercial plan sponsors and our partners nationwide."

Schoettle has more than two decades of leadership experience in the health plan industry. Prior to joining Brighton HPS, Schoettle worked for a decade at Anthem (now Elevance Health) before moving to UnitedHealthcare. He served nine years as chief financial officer of the company's Specialty Benefits division. During his time there, Schoettle provided oversight for all aspects of the business surrounding financial planning, reporting, analysis and financial stewardship of capital deployment.

"I consider it a great privilege and responsibility to be chosen to lead financial administration for Brighton Health Plan Solutions as it experiences such rapid growth and diversification," said Schoettle. "The enthusiasm Jim, the board and the executive team have for delivering customer-centric, flexible solutions to Brighton's clients and partners was apparent during the interview process, and I share in their focus."

At Brighton HPS, Schoettle will put his extensive experience to work as his team members focus on strategically managing and safeguarding the company's assets, optimizing financial processes and ensuring the company continues to be equipped to exceed client expectations. He will lead all financial administration at Brighton HPS, including accounting, finance, forecasting, budgeting and reporting.

Schoettle, a native of Indianapolis, earned a bachelor's degree in accounting from Indiana University and a master's degree in business administration from Butler University. He resides in Indianapolis with his wife and three children, enjoys golf in his spare time, and is an avid Pacers, Colts and Hoosiers fan.

About Brighton Health Plan Solutions

Brighton Health Plan Solutions, LLC (Brighton HPS) is a national healthcare enablement company and third-party administrator at the forefront of innovation in the self-funded market. Brighton HPS offers over three decades of network administration experience, direct contracting expertise, unmatched administrative flexibility, customizable network solutions, comprehensive casualty solutions, a plug-and-play architecture and an award-winning technology platform highly adaptable to unique client needs. In collaboration with clients, providers and partners, Brighton HPS is proudly redefining the health plan experience for more than 1 million members across the US. For more information, visit brightonhps.com.

Media Contact:

Philip Betbeze

[email protected]

SOURCE Brighton Health Plan Solutions