Brighton Health Plan Solutions' Michelle Zettergren to Speak at 2023 Becker's Healthcare Payer Issues Roundtable

News provided by

Brighton Health Plan Solutions

07 Nov, 2023, 09:01 ET

Zettergren will discuss health system-owned health plans

NEW YORK, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Michelle Zettergren of Brighton Health Plan Solutions will be a featured panelist at the 2023 Becker's Healthcare Payer Issues Roundtable, Nov. 9-10, 2023, in Chicago. On Friday, Nov. 10 at 2:15 p.m., Zettergren will discuss What the Best Health System-owned Health Plans Do Differently with co-panelists Emily Griese, Ph.D., president of operations and population health at Sanford Health Plan, Bruce Rogen, chief medical officer at Cleveland Clinic Employee Health Plan, Robert Groves, executive vice president and chief medical officer at Banner | Aetna, and Shannon Wilson, vice president of population health and health equity at Priority Health.

As employers face unsustainable growth in healthcare costs, many are seeking direct contracting relationships with health systems to lower their healthcare spending while improving access to high-quality care and providing better care coordination. Nearly a quarter (24%) of all employer healthcare purchasers are considering contracting directly with integrated health systems, according to the Business Group on Health.

Brighton Health Plan Solutions leverages more than 30 years of third-party administration experience to support health systems that want to use their world-class physicians and facilities to bypass traditional insurance and deliver a high standard of care directly to employer groups and other organizations that provide healthcare benefits to their members, such as labor groups.

"I look forward to contributing to this panel discussion about the benefits available to those who contract directly with the best health systems," said Zettergren. "Direct contracting provides advantages that allow health systems and those who provide healthcare benefits to work together to improve value. It is no surprise that direct contracting adoption rates have increased more than 266% the past two years."

Zettergren will discuss the financial and operational benefits of direct contracting partnerships, including increased revenues for health systems and better care options for patients. Additionally, Zettergren will review the ways direct contracting arrangements can lower fees on medical services for employers and provide employees with personalized care, lower healthcare costs and better health outcomes.

More than 500 insurance and health system executives will attend Becker's Payers Issues Roundtable in Chicago.

About Brighton Health Plan Solutions
Brighton Health Plan Solutions, LLC is an innovative healthcare enablement company based in New York on a mission to improve how healthcare is accessed and delivered in the self-insured health plan market. We believe extraordinary things happen when everyone works together – health systems, providers, carriers and TPAs, self-insured plan sponsors, and members alike. Brighton Health Plan Solutions goes beyond other TPAs to offer unprecedented flexibility and customization in our network solutions, administrative services, direct contracting services, casualty solutions, and integrated digital tools. Together with our trusted partners, we are transforming the health plan experience with the promise of turning today's challenges into tomorrow's solutions. For more information on Brighton Health Plan Solutions, visit BrightonHPS.com.

Media Contact:
Philip Betbeze
[email protected]

SOURCE Brighton Health Plan Solutions

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.