Brighton Health Plan Solutions' Michelle Zettergren to Speak at 2023 Becker's Healthcare Payer Issues Roundtable

Zettergren will discuss health system-owned health plans

NEW YORK, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Michelle Zettergren of Brighton Health Plan Solutions will be a featured panelist at the 2023 Becker's Healthcare Payer Issues Roundtable, Nov. 9-10, 2023, in Chicago. On Friday, Nov. 10 at 2:15 p.m., Zettergren will discuss What the Best Health System-owned Health Plans Do Differently with co-panelists Emily Griese, Ph.D., president of operations and population health at Sanford Health Plan, Bruce Rogen, chief medical officer at Cleveland Clinic Employee Health Plan, Robert Groves, executive vice president and chief medical officer at Banner | Aetna, and Shannon Wilson, vice president of population health and health equity at Priority Health.

As employers face unsustainable growth in healthcare costs, many are seeking direct contracting relationships with health systems to lower their healthcare spending while improving access to high-quality care and providing better care coordination. Nearly a quarter (24%) of all employer healthcare purchasers are considering contracting directly with integrated health systems, according to the Business Group on Health.

Brighton Health Plan Solutions leverages more than 30 years of third-party administration experience to support health systems that want to use their world-class physicians and facilities to bypass traditional insurance and deliver a high standard of care directly to employer groups and other organizations that provide healthcare benefits to their members, such as labor groups.

"I look forward to contributing to this panel discussion about the benefits available to those who contract directly with the best health systems," said Zettergren. "Direct contracting provides advantages that allow health systems and those who provide healthcare benefits to work together to improve value. It is no surprise that direct contracting adoption rates have increased more than 266% the past two years."

Zettergren will discuss the financial and operational benefits of direct contracting partnerships, including increased revenues for health systems and better care options for patients. Additionally, Zettergren will review the ways direct contracting arrangements can lower fees on medical services for employers and provide employees with personalized care, lower healthcare costs and better health outcomes.

More than 500 insurance and health system executives will attend Becker's Payers Issues Roundtable in Chicago.

