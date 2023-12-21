Brighton Health Plan Solutions Named Tiara Award Finalist

Healthcare enablement company honored for policies and initiatives to promote greater diversity, equity and inclusion in talent acquisition

NEW YORK, Dec. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Brighton Health Plan Solutions has been named a finalist for the 2023 myBasePay DE&I Award, which recognizes the commercial and cultural impact of policies and initiatives to promote greater diversity, equity and inclusion. It is one of eight TIARA Talent Acquisition Awards awarded annually by TALiNT Partners, a global organization providing insight, intelligence, networking and advisory services.

Brighton was recognized for its efforts in incorporating DE&I into its talent acquisition strategies.

"Our effectiveness depends on talent, but we are placing emphasis on intentionally seeking talented team members who are as diverse as the customers we serve," said Jim Cusumano, chief executive officer of Brighton Health Plan Solutions. "This is yet another recognition of Brighton's programmatic approach to creating a welcoming, inclusive and diverse workplace."

Brighton, which helps self-funded organizations deliver better healthcare to their members, is a progressive company focused on providing a welcoming environment where employees can be themselves and feel seen, supported and appreciated.

Brighton's talent acquisition team's strategic focus is spearheaded by the passionate DE&I efforts of Brighton Ambassadors, team members who develop initiatives to foster a diverse, equitable and inclusive environment while addressing issues of visibility, access and belonging. This programming is based on input from Brighton employees through surveys and focus groups to ensure alignment with the workforce's aspirations. To encourage diverse talent, the team employs strategies such as posting jobs in diverse channels, building diverse interview panels, and collaborating with inclusive job fairs. Unconscious bias training and instruction on inclusive hiring practices extends to all hiring managers and those tactics are implemented alongside structured interviews to foster fairness.

Tracking DE&I progress is also a priority, as Brighton has set DE&I targets and closely monitors progress with relevant metrics.

Although Brighton prioritizes career development for all employees, irrespective of background, in 2023, 93% of promotions went to women and minorities, showcasing its commitment to inclusivity. The company transparently shares key DE&I metrics, including workforce demographics and termination rates, with its board.

In other recognition of these efforts, Brighton also received the Best Companies Group & Color Magazine Inclusive Workplace Award.

About Brighton Health Plan Solutions

Brighton Health Plan Solutions (Brighton) is an innovative healthcare enablement company based in New York City on a mission to improve how healthcare is accessed and delivered in the self-funded health plan market. We believe extraordinary things happen when everyone works together – health systems, providers, carriers and TPAs, self-insured plan sponsors, and members alike. Brighton goes beyond other TPAs to offer unprecedented flexibility and customization in our proprietary networks, administrative services, casualty solutions, and integrated digital tools. Together with our trusted partners, we are transforming the health plan experience with the promise of turning today's challenges into tomorrow's solutions. For more information on Brighton, visit BrightonHPS.com.

