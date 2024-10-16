Brighton Health Plan Solutions named to BenefitsPRO Luminaries Class of 2024

National third-party administrator recognized for strategic initiatives cultivating leadership

NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Brighton Health Plan Solutions, LLC, a national third-party administrator and healthcare enablement company, has been named to the BenefitsPRO Luminaries Class of 2024. Brighton HPS was recognized in the organizational leadership category for its strategic initiatives cultivating internal leadership.

Judges mentioned the company's efforts in onboarding, learning and development, mentorship, career development, recognition and engagement as standouts among the competition.

"I am humbled by the incredible dedication of our leaders at every level of the organization whose professionalism has created a culture of innovation, inclusion and continuous improvement," said Jim Cusumano, Brighton HPS chief executive officer. "Together, we are making Brighton HPS an exceptional environment for our employees to grow in their careers while delivering nationwide on our reputation as a provider of high-quality, affordable healthcare solutions for self-funded plan sponsors."

Originally founded in New York, today Brighton HPS supports more than 1.6 million members and nearly 600 employees nationwide. This is the second time Brighton HPS has been honored as a Benefits Pro Luminary for its outstanding leadership in the health plan market.

"Our 2024 honorees are leading examples of the progress our industry continues to make toward creating more equitable, affordable benefits and transparent, high-quality healthcare for millions of Americans," said Paul Wilson, BenefitsPRO editor in chief. "BenefitsPRO is proud to once again shine a spotlight on thought leaders and innovators in our industry who are doing things the right way."

The Luminaries recognition celebrates top professionals and organizations in the benefits industry that strive to transform and humanize the field and set a bright example for others. The 2024 honorees were selected by a panel of industry experts based on achievement of the goals articulated in the nomination category, the dedication of the nominee to furthering modernization and humanization in the insurance business and the nominee's commitment to the highest ethical standards and service excellence.

Brighton Health Plan Solutions, LLC (Brighton HPS) is a national third-party administrator and healthcare enablement company at the forefront of innovation in the self-funded market. Brighton HPS offers over three decades of network administration experience, direct contracting expertise, unmatched administrative flexibility, customizable network solutions, comprehensive casualty solutions, a plug-and-play architecture and an award-winning technology platform highly adaptable to unique client needs. In collaboration with clients, providers and partners, Brighton HPS is proudly redefining the health plan experience for more than 1 million members across the US. For more information, visit brightonhps.com.

