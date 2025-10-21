Brighton Jones Welcomes Jessica Andrews as General Manager of Family Office and Multi-Family Office

SEATTLE, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Brighton Jones, an independent wealth management firm dedicated to aligning clients' wealth with their values and passions, today announced the appointment of Jessica Andrews as General Manager of Lenora Family Office, Multi-Family Office and Impact.

In this role, Jessica will lead Lenora, the Brighton Jones offering for ultra-high-net-worth families whose wealth and purpose are deeply intertwined. Under her leadership, Lenora aims to help families strengthen communication, steward wealth across generations, and drive impact initiatives to make the world a better place.

Jessica has spent two decades advising some of the Pacific Northwest's most accomplished families, helping them integrate wealth planning with next-gen education, family alignment, and trust and estate planning. She has served as President and founding executive of a multi-family office and regulated trust company, and as Senior Vice President at Merrill Gardens, a national, family-owned senior housing company. She is also the co-founder of Self Space Seattle, a leading mental health practice built around the belief that meaningful lives are grounded in emotional well-being. Her work across both finance and mental health reflects her long-standing commitment to helping individuals and families thrive in all dimensions of their lives.

"Jessica is an emotionally intelligent leader whose experience working closely with some of Seattle's most prominent families makes her a tremendous asset to our team," says Jon Jones, CEO of Brighton Jones. "Ultra-high-net-worth clients require specific services in order to pursue their financial and philanthropic aspirations, and as this segment of our business grows, Jessica's understanding of the challenges and opportunities facing generational and emergent wealth will be invaluable."

In 2021, Jessica was recognized on the Puget Sound Business Journal's 40 Under 40 list. She has dedicated her career to preparing the next generation for thoughtful wealth stewardship, designing programs and curriculum that strengthen family unity, and helping family-owned businesses achieve long term success.

Adds Andrews, "I am thrilled to join Brighton Jones. The firm's compassion and care for clients and employees, focus on mental well-being, appreciation for clients' lives beyond the balance sheet, and employee-owned business model is a key differentiator. Brighton Jones has a long history of serving ultra-high-net-worth families with exceptional care and insight. I'm excited to join this incredible team and help evolve the offering to anticipate and support the goals of these dynamic families and their next generation."

Andrews is based in the firm's Seattle office. She reports to Jones, who previously oversaw this part of the business.

About Brighton Jones

Brighton Jones is a leading national wealth management firm, with over 5,500 clients and over $30 billion in assets under advisement. They have pioneered a comprehensive Personal CFO approach that partners with clients across their entire balance sheet and beyond to align their resources with their values, passions, and purpose. By transcending traditional financial planning, Brighton Jones empowers every client to pursue a thriving and impactful life—their richer life. Learn more at brightonjones.com.

About Lenora Family Office

Lenora Family Office, the ultra-high-net-worth offering from Brighton Jones, helps families manage the full complexity of wealth so they can live with greater purpose and clarity. The multi-disciplinary Lenora team builds personalized family office structures tailored to each client's values, needs, and passions, while providing expertise across balance sheet management, tax strategy, liquidity, wealth transfer, and next-gen engagement. Through this work, Brighton Jones enables families to design and carry out Richer Life Legacy Plans that embody and sustain their values for generations to come.

SOURCE Brighton Jones