Brighton Securities Announces Partnership with Crossed Pines Wealth Management

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Brighton Securities, a Rochester NY based Financial Services firm, today announced that it has partnered with Crossed Pines Wealth Management, a financial services company serving clients out of its Santa Fe, NM office.

"The team at Brighton Securities has made this an extremely smooth transition, which began in August of 2020," said Tom Martin, Founder of Crossed Pines Wealth Management. "Their management and staff have helped me create a comprehensive brand, developed an all-encompassing IT strategy, and made my clients' transition as smooth and painless as possible."

Tom Martin, founder of Crossed Pines Wealth Management, is a Certified Financial Planner (CFP®) and Accredited Asset Management Specialist (AAMS®). Tom's expertise is founded in building individualized portfolios that best fit each of his client's risk tolerance, unique goals and expectations. Effective immediately Tom Martin will become an independent registered representative of Brighton Securities.

"Tom Martin and Crossed Pines Wealth Management are partners to our growing company, and will help us as we continue to grow and serve our clients," said Jai Ramachandran, CEO of Brighton Securities. "The Brighton Securities team is unparalleled and will enable Crossed Pines Wealth Management to expand its product offering while continuing to offer personalized financial advice to each and every one of its clients."

Crossed Pines Wealth Management's partnership with Brighton Securities has reduced both compliance risk and operational overhang while simultaneously allowing its advisors to focus on client growth.

About Crossed Pines Wealth Management

Crossed Pines Wealth Management is a local, independently owned financial services firm headquartered in Santa Fe, NM with our office on St. Michaels Drive. Established in 2020, Crossed Pines Wealth Management's client-centric approach allows us to deliver comprehensive wealth management services that include: Financial Planning, Retirement Planning and Estate Planning. Our financial advisors serve individual investors, trusts, estates, and small/ medium-sized businesses.

About Brighton Securities

Brighton Securities Corp., an employee-owned financial services firm, is headquartered in Rochester, NY with branch offices throughout Upstate NY, Florida, Ohio, and New Mexico. We understand that our advisors are the core of our business, so we focus on enabling our advisors to focus on what is important: their clients. As part of that mission, our dedicated marketing team works with each of our advisors to craft a personalized marketing campaign to strategically target their specific pool of prospects.



