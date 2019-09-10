Brighton Securities Announces Partnership with Southern Tier Financial

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Brighton Securities, a Rochester NY based Financial Services firm, today announced that it has partnered with Southern Tier Financial, a financial services company serving clients out of its Falconer, NY office.

"Brighton Securities and its team have been great through our transition, which began in January of 2019," said David Switala of Southern Tier Financial. "Their management and staff have made this transition smooth and as painless as possible for both us and our clients."

Southern Tier Financial is a brokerage and independent investment firm which provides cost-effective, client-focused, client-specific investment strategies that are tailored to each individual client. The firm was founded by David J. Switala in 1990. John V. LaBardo joined the Firm in 1999. Collectively both investment professionals have over 65 years of experience in the industry.

"Our partnership with Southern Tier Financial is mutually beneficial for both companies as well as our collective clients," said Jai Ramachandran, CEO of Brighton Securities. "Brighton Securities' operational and compliance excellence will enable Southern Tier to expand its product offering while continuing to offer personalized financial advice to each and every one of its clients."

Southern Tier Financials' partnership with Brighton Securities has reduced both compliance risk and operational overhang while simultaneously allowing its advisors to focus on client growth.

About Southern Tier Financial

Southern Tier Financial is a local, independently-owned financial services firm headquartered in Falconer, N.Y. with our office on Main Street. Established in 1990, Southern Tier Financial uses a client-focused approach to deliver services that include: Employee Benefits, Financial Planning, Personal Saving Strategies, Insurance, Estate Planning, Tax Planning & Preparation, and Corporate Services. Our financial advisors serve individual investors, trusts, estates, and small/ medium-sized businesses with over 60 years of combined experience in financial services.

About Brighton Securities

Brighton Securities Corp., an employee-owned financial services firm, is headquartered in Rochester, NY with branch offices in Batavia, Jamestown and Buffalo, NY. We understand that our advisors are the core of our business, so we focus on enabling our advisors to focus on what is important: their clients. As part of that mission, our dedicated marketing team works with each of our advisors to craft a personalized marketing campaign to strategically target their specific pool of prospects.

