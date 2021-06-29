Brighton Securities Announces the Acquisition of Worth Considering, and the Creation of Brighton Securities Capital Management

ROCHESTER, N.Y., June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Brighton Securities, an employee owned wealth management firm, today announced that it has acquired Worth Considering, Inc. ("Worth Considering"), a Registered Investment Advisor ("RIA") which provides services to individual clients through a model-based portfolio management strategy. Upon closing of the transaction, Brighton Securities will create Brighton Securities Capital Management Inc ("BSCM"), a new RIA providing investment advisory and portfolio management services to financial advisors and individual clients.

Jai Ramachandran, Chief Executive Officer of Brighton Securities, said, "We are excited to welcome the Worth Considering clients and team to Brighton Securities. David Peartree, J.D., CFP® and his team at Worth Considering have built a strong platform which we'll augment with our best-in-class client services, as well as additional talent. Worth Considering's approach to exceptional service and customized asset mixes is complementary to our team's focus on serving the needs of our clients. We look forward to working with the talented team from Worth Considering accelerating our combined growth."

Mr. Ramachandran continued, "Over the past several years we have tripled in size, and we will need to continue to find new and interesting ways to sustain that growth rate as we strive to double again by 2025."

Launched in 2011 by Founder David Peartree, Worth Considering is a fee-only investment advisory firm based in Rochester, NY. Worth Considering advises clients across the spectrum of the investing lifecycle, with a focus on wealth consolidation during the transition to retirement, and sustainable distributions throughout retirement. Worth Considering's investment approach is built around the use of index based mutual funds and exchange traded funds that are designed to capture market returns efficiently.

Upon closing of the transaction, the entire Worth Considering team will join BSCM, building upon Brighton Securities' long-term approach of building scale not just through organic growth but also through acquisition.

"Brighton Securities provides a wealth management platform that is rich in talent and resources," said David Peartree. "We are pleased to be combining with a local employee-owned firm that continually strives to innovate and improve the investment experience of its clients."

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. The transaction is expected to close July 6, 2021.

About Brighton Securities

Brighton Securities Corp., an employee-owned financial services firm, is headquartered in Rochester, NY with branch offices throughout Upstate NY, Florida, Ohio, North Carolina, and New Mexico. We understand that our advisors are the core of our business, so we focus on enabling our advisors to focus on what is important: their clients. As part of that mission, our dedicated marketing team works with each of our advisors to craft a personalized marketing campaign to strategically target their specific pool of prospects. Brighton Securities was named to the 2020 Rochester Chamber of Commerce's Top 100 Companies. Brighton Securities has been named a Top Workplace by the Rochester Democrat & Chronicle since 2014.

Brighton Securities

Christina Gregory, Marketing Coordinator

Phone: (585) 340-2204

Email: [email protected]

www.brightonsecurities.com

