Brighton Securities Is poised for Strategic Growth and Announces New Board Member, Director of Training and Development, and Leadership Team Members

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Brighton Securities, a Rochester, NY headquartered Financial Services firm, today announced that Ethan Wade has been promoted to our Leadership Team as our newest Board Member and Director of Training and Development for our Financial Advisor Development Program. Christina Gregory has been promoted to our firm's Leadership Team as our Marketing Operations Manager. These promotions align with our firms' mission and growth strategy, and this is a step forward for our firm's commitment to strengthening the foundation of and investment in our people, our processes, and our technology and elevating and rewarding our team members.

In the Board Member and Director of Training and Development roles, Ethan Wade will have responsibilities over both the strategic direction of our firm and the training and development of the participants enrolled in our Financial Advisor Development Program. He will be responsible for the execution of our recruitment strategies for both our advisor development program as well as our focused efforts on the addition of experienced advisors. In this role, we will rely on Ethan's leadership to ensure we are elevating our ability to set Brighton Securities apart and competitively pave the way for us to be a top tier training and development firm.

"Ethan's role will ensure consistency in delivery across our daily business function as well as oversight in the planning, prioritization, and development of new training initiatives. His leadership focus in this key area will ensure that these programs are consistent with the firm's overall strategies, objectives, and needs" said Melissa A. Hawryschuk, CEO, Brighton Securities.

As our Director of Training and Development, Ethan heads the entire training and development department. He is responsible for the assessment and identification of the business's training and development needs, primarily at the managerial level and for the effective coordination of training and development programs for the business. Ethan will be actively searching, creatively designing, and implementing effective methods for enhancing performance, and recognizing outstanding performance by our program participants.

As our Marketing Operations Manager and newest member of our Leadership Team, Christina Gregory will oversee the firm-wide, branch office, individual advisor, and independent affiliate branch directed strategic marketing efforts. She will also serve as our head of development and management for all content and social media marketing programs, and public relations efforts. She will work collaboratively to create sound strategic plans founded in performance on an evaluate them on an ongoing basis by analyzing key metrics and creating comprehensive reporting for all firm directed and individual advisor directed marketing plans.

"Christina has demonstrated innovative thinking that has advanced the success of both our strategic firm-wide, and individualized financial advisor marketing efforts," said Melissa A. Hawryschuk, CEO, Brighton Securities. "Promoting and elevating our team members supports our dedicated focus on enhancing both our marketing and training initiatives to differentiate our firm and showcase the expertise that Ethan and Christina will contribute to the Leadership Team."

Christina will also support the execution of the Financial Advisor Program through enhancement of advisor material, processes, and events and support both the Director of Financial Advisor Development and the Chief Sales Officer to enhance recruitment and on-boarding efforts.

The performance of our firm is highly dependent on our growth strategy, and these promotions are a step forward in our firm's dedication the investment of our people, our processes, and our technology in order to ensure we to provide our team with the highest level of support so they can continue to provide superior service and dedication to our clients and their financial needs.

To learn more about a career with Brighton Securities, visit here.

About Brighton Securities

Brighton Securities Corp., an employee-owned financial services firm, is headquartered in Rochester, NY with branch offices throughout Upstate NY, Florida, Ohio, North Carolina, and New Mexico. We offer Modeled Investment Portfolios Powered by Brighton Securities Capital Management. We understand that our advisors are the core of our business, so we focus on enabling our advisors to focus on what is important: their clients. As part of that mission, our dedicated marketing team works with each of our advisors to craft a personalized marketing campaign individualized to assist with providing financial solutions to both our current and future clients. Brighton Securities was named to the 2021 Rochester Chamber of Commerce's Top 100 Companies. For more information, visit www.brightonsecurities.com

