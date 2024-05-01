Brighton's Michelle Zettergren Honored with Bronze Stevie® Award in 2024 Senior Sales Executive of the Year Competition

NEW YORK, May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Michelle Zettergren, President, Labor, and Chief Sales and Marketing Officer of Brighton Health Plan Solutions, has been presented with a Bronze Stevie® Award in the Senior Sales Executive of the Year category in the 18th annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service.

The Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service are the world's top honors for customer service, contact center, business development and sales professionals. Winners were announced during a gala event attended by more than 400 professionals from around the world at the Bellagio in Las Vegas on Friday, April 12.

Zettergren, who joined Brighton in 2017 as the company's first female president, has decades of experience in the health insurance industry and leads a diverse team dedicated to serving the needs of self-funded customers, including unions and public sector employers. Since joining Brighton, Michelle has spearheaded transformative initiatives to expand labor services for the company's MagnaCare division, such as overseeing the development of cutting-edge technology and facilitating strategic health system alliances. She has been instrumental in MagnaCare's national expansion and enhancing Trust Fund Administrative service offerings.

"It's wonderful to see the results from Michelle's passion for partnership and collaboration recognized by a third party," said Jim Cusumano, chief executive officer of Brighton Health Plan Solutions. "At Brighton, we're well aware of Michelle's talent for developing partnerships with employers and Labor Funds to build innovative and member-focused benefit solutions."

Judges evaluating the category commended Zettergren for her leadership in educating the market about adoption of new healthcare access and delivery models. These models meet employers where they are and address the challenges of rising costs and poor care coordination to support better health outcomes. By removing inefficiencies and high costs associated with fragmented and redundant care in the traditional insurance carrier model, employers achieve lower costs and better outcomes.

"I'm humbled to be recognized with this award for Senior Sales Executive of the Year," Zettergren said. "Achieving this recognition takes teamwork, and our team is helping Brighton reach record membership growth, while achieving strong retention rates and delivering on new products and services to our clients."

More than 2,300 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were considered in this year's competition. Winners were determined by the average scores of more than 200 professionals worldwide on seven specialized judging committees.

"The high scores given the winning nominations in this year's competition are evidence of the high levels of achievement portrayed in them," said Stevie Awards president Maggie Miller. "We join with the judges and all members of the Stevie Awards community in congratulating and celebrating the winners for their accomplishments."

