Brightpearl Preps Online Holiday Readiness with 'Peak Season Summit'

BRISTOL, England and AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Brightpearl is hosting its first ever one day virtual Peak Season Summit.

Taking place on 22nd September, the aim of the one-day event is to help retailers prepare for the holiday season, which is expected to be one of the most challenging ever.

Brightpearl's Peak Season Summit

The retail operating specialist today announced that registration is open for the Peak Season Summit, which will be held virtually. Registration is free and will stream on-demand from 9am-5pm BST / 9am-5pm CDT.

Brightpearl researchers extensively polled merchants earlier this year to understand the top concerns that small, mid-market and enterprise merchants have when it comes to peak season trading.

As a result of those findings, this year's event seeks to address those worries, from attracting new customers, to managing peak online demand and labor shortages through to how to beat stockouts and product shortages.

This year's prominent lineup of global speakers includes leading retail analysts, journalists and broadcasters such as, Christine Russo, Chloe Thomas, Caroline Badlwin and Nicole Leinbach Reyhle. They'll be joined by industry experts including the CEO of Penny Plack, Douglas Franklin, the Chief Commercial Officer of Huboo, Mark Elward, VP Channel at Pimberly, Bruce Wright, and Robert Gilbreath, General Manager of Shipstation. All speakers will share compelling experiences across retail trends, as well as their own perspectives and advice on how to tackle the main challenges facing retailers this festive season.

"Brightpearl has brought together an incredible group for their first-ever Peak Season Summit", said Christine Russo, founder of the Retail Creative and Consulting Agency known as RCCA, as well as being a leading analyst and Forbes contributor. "The Lightning 50 panel I'm involved with has two retailers absolutely killing it with exponential growth. We'll get deep into the details on how they did it, share their top growth secrets for this holiday season and what other retailers can do to drive their BFCM volume."

Attendees to the Peak Season Summit can expect a jam-packed and varied program of interactive workshops, live podcasts and panel discussions on key holiday season trends, challenges and opportunities, making it easy for retailers to discover, engage with and take away some truly actionable insights.

Other presenters at the virtual event will include Dan Nephew and Trevor Martin, the operational heads at smash hit stateside e-commerce brands Lovepop and Snow, as well as James Ewens, head of e-commerce at Furniturebox, one of the UK's fastest growing online retailers, according to a recent Times poll.

"We are excited to be launching our first one-day virtual Peak Season Summit that will help merchants handle this year's challenges without breaking a sweat," said Sara Arthrell CMO of Brightpearl.

"It's a privilege to be joined by so many top retail brands and industry experts with a wealth of knowledge and experience to share. I encourage all retailers to join us to get up to speed on the challenges and trends that will dominate the holiday run up – how to address them. It really is a can't miss event for brands who want to have their best busy season ever."

All topics are designed to ensure merchants can achieve their best ever holiday shopping season, and will cover everything from operations, shipping & fulfillment, returns management, tax & accounting, marketing & advertising, and website optimization.

Register today for free by visiting this link.

Sample tracks at-a-glance include and are not limited to:

Interactive Workshop: Delivering the Goods: Holiday Shipping Best Practices with Robert Gilbreath , Vice President and GM of ShipStation

Interactive Workshop: Standing Out: Attracting New Customers and Differentiating Your Shopify Store This Peak Season with Anieta Van Seters , Merchant Success Manager at Shopify

Panel: The Secrets to Keeping Customers Loyal During a High-pressure Peak Season with Andrew Busby , leading retail analyst and writer, Ryan Powell , Group Director E-commerce of Strategy for Ryder Ecommerce by Whiplash, Faye Oakenfull , Partner Marketing Manager at Yotpo and Sara Arthrell , Brightpearl CMO

Interactive Workshop: Multi-channel Myth Busting: Ditch Your Fear and Seize The Opportunity This Holiday Season with Bruce Wright , VP Channel at Pimberly

Panel: Top 10 Holiday Season Setbacks (And How To Avoid Them) with Jill Liliedahl

Vice President of Revenue, Inventory Planner, Nicole Leinbach , Founder, Retail Minded, Mark Elward , CCO, Huboo, Rupert Cross , CEO at 5874 Commerce, Brian Finks, Sr. Channel Sales Manager, SPS Commerce and Dan Nephew , Sr. Director, Enterprise Systems, Lovepop

Interactive Workshop: Funding for the Future: Inventory Funding Strategies for Resilience with Nicole Fletcher , Ecommerce Growth Expert with Wayflyer

Podcast: Conversations With 'Lightning 50' Fastest Growing Brands Sharing Their Top Growth Hacks for this Holiday Season and Beyond with Trevor Martin , VP, Operations at Snow, James Ewens , Head of E-Commerce, Furniturebox, Christine Russo , Retail Expert and Forbes writer, and hosted by Caroline Baldwin , former editor of Essential Retail and host of the popular Retail Ramble podcast.

About Brightpearl

Based in Bristol (UK) and Austin, Texas (US), Brightpearl by Sage provides a retail operating system (ROS) for retailers and wholesalers.

Our mission is clear: automate the back office so merchants can spend their time and money growing the business fearlessly, and without limitations. Brightpearl by Sage's ROS includes financial management, inventory and sales order management, purchasing and supplier management, CRM, fulfillment, warehouse and logistics. In addition, the operating system has high-performing connectors to the major ecommerce platforms, including Magento, BigCommerce and Shopify. Brightpearl's platform manages over 10m transactions and $5bn of business a year.

In 2022, Brightpearl became part of the Sage Group plc, with the combination of Sage Intacct and Brightpearl creating a powerful solution for retailers and wholesalers.

