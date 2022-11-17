Brightpearl's Popular E-Commerce 'Growth Hacking' Podcast Returns

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Brightpearl , is returning with season two of its podcast, the ' Lightning 50 E-Commerce Growth Hacking ' show, on Thursday, 17th November 2022.

Hosted by industry expert Caroline Baldwin, the bitesized weekly podcast interviews retail luminaries from high growth companies.

Lightning 50

Each guest on the show made the cut for Brightpearl's ' Lightning 50 ,' a definitive list of the fastest growing e-commerce companies across the UK and US.

"The Lightning 50 List has uncovered some truly remarkable brands accelerating at some outstanding rates in a really challenging environment," says Caroline Baldwin. "We are excited to return for season two to dig down into the reasons behind those triple-digit growth rates and find out how they are succeeding - and how others can take the playbook and do the same.

The debut episode launches today and is available from the Brightpearl website here as well as all major podcast platforms – including Spotify , Amazon and Google .

It features an interview with beer enthusiast brand Pinter, revealed as the fastest growing online brand in the UK in the 2022 edition of the Lightning 50 league table with a net growth of more than 600%.

Future episodes will welcome Katy Mimario, CEO and Designer at Caden Lane, to discuss how she raised America's fastest growing baby brand. The podcast will also welcome the former Myprotein CEO discussing the growth hacks that have led to huge success for wellness brand Naturecan.



"After the incredible feedback our first episodes received, we knew we needed to return with a new season of the podcast," said Sara Arthrell, CMO of Brightpearl. "Online firms want to learn from other successful brands in the ecommerce-space - and with the headwinds facing retail at the moment the advice is even more essential."



Brightpearl provides retail operations solutions for some of the world's biggest retail brands so they can grow fearlessly.

About Brightpearl by Sage

Based in Bristol (UK) and Austin, Texas (US), Brightpearl provides a retail operating system (ROS) for retailers and wholesalers. In 2022, Brightpearl joined the Sage Group plc, with the combination of Sage Intacct and Brightpearl creating a powerful solution for retailers and wholesalers. In July, the company became Brightpearl by Sage.

You can connect with us on Twitter ( @BrightpearlHQ ), LinkedIn ( linkedin.com/company/Brightpearl ), and Facebook ( facebook.com/brightpearl ).

Media contact:

Mark Hook

[email protected]

07915699613

SOURCE Brightpearl by Sage