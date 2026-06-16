brightplace Launches brightplace Connect, Enabling Fully Agentic Apartment Search from Discovery Through Tour Booking

The Rental Advisor is now reachable by any AI agent or downstream application, completing the renter journey from first prompt to a booked tour without a human in the loop

NEW YORK, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- brightplace today launched brightplace Connect, the infrastructure that makes its Rental Advisor directly accessible to AI agents and downstream applications. For the first time, an agent acting on a renter's behalf, or an application embedding rental discovery into its own product, can run the entire apartment search, from open-ended discovery through scheduling a tour, by calling brightplace rather than navigating dozens of listing sites and operator portals.

brightplace Connect powering a full apartment search across two different AI assistants.

Apartment search was built for a person clicking through filters. That assumption is breaking. Renters increasingly start in ChatGPT, Claude and Perplexity, and the next step is the agent doing the work itself. brightplace Connect meets that shift directly. Any agent or application can now connect to the Rental Advisor, describe what a renter wants in natural language, evaluate real-time supply, check available units against their fit, and request a tour, all through one connection.

"We have been building toward a future where the renter may have an agent acting on their behalf," said Brian Lichtenberger, founder and CEO of brightplace. "When that agent shows up, it needs more than a feed of listings. It needs judgment, context and the ability to act. brightplace Connect gives it all three."

The Rental Advisor handles the full arc of the decision:

Discovery and recommendation, turning a natural-language brief into matched properties with the tradeoffs made explicit. Listing detail, surfacing the full picture of a unit, its property context, and the unit-level economics from brightplace's financial intelligence layer. Tour availability, showing real slots against real inventory. Tour requests, moving from a shortlist to a scheduled appointment without leaving the conversation.

For operators, brightplace Connect extends the same reasoning to wherever renters and their agents already are. Operators that list with brightplace are reachable in an agentic search the moment it happens, and the Rental Advisor can be embedded directly on an operator's own site so the experience stays in the operator's brand. As discovery becomes probabilistic and personalized, being reachable by the agent is no longer optional.

Every response, on brightplace or on an operator's site, runs through the same Fair Housing guardrails that govern the consumer product.

brightplace Connect is built on the Model Context Protocol, the emerging standard for agent-to-application interoperability now supported across major AI platforms. brightplace Connect is available today at docs.brightplace.ai.

About brightplace

brightplace is the AI-native intelligence layer informing modern apartment rental search. Its IntentOS platform combines market data, financial intelligence, and conversational AI to deliver advisor-grade rental guidance across every U.S. market. brightplace's Rental Advisor surfaces this intelligence directly to renters, while operators and partners can integrate the same intelligence across the rental ecosystem. brightplace launched publicly in April 2026 and was selected for the inaugural RET Ventures PropTech AI Accelerator. brightplace is headquartered in New York. For more information, visit brightplace.ai.

Media Contact

Katie Mikles

Content and Brand, brightplace

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SOURCE brightplace