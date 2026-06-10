Rental Advisor now evaluates take-home pay, True Monthly Cost, renter qualification rules, local cost of living, and job-market strength across every U.S. rental market.

NEW YORK, June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- brightplace, the AI-native intelligence layer informing modern apartment rental search, today announced new financial intelligence powering its Rental Advisor. The Advisor can now evaluate earning power and the full cost of renting across every U.S. rental market, directly addressing affordability, the most consistently cited concern in apartment search.

brightplace brings financial intelligence to apartment search

The capability arrives against a record-setting backdrop. According to Harvard's Joint Center for Housing Studies America's Rental Housing 2026 report, 22.7 million U.S. renter households are cost-burdened, nearly half of all renters, with 12.1 million spending more than half their income on rent. Cost pressure has spread well beyond low-income households: 49 percent of renters earning $45,000 to $74,999 are now cost-burdened, a 9.5 percentage point increase since 2019.

Apartment search has historically operated without the financial context to help renters close that gap. Listed rent is treated as the full cost of housing, even though state and local taxes, utilities, cost of living, renters insurance, and lease fees can add hundreds of dollars per month to what a renter actually pays. Listed salary tells a renter even less about whether a city is the right move.

The expanded Rental Advisor closes that gap. It estimates take-home pay against state and federal tax rates, evaluates affordability against the 30 percent income guideline, the 40x rule, and the 3x rent threshold properties use to qualify renters, and frames every recommendation around True Monthly Cost. Affordability rankings cover every U.S. rental market, with hiring activity, salary benchmarks, and cost-of-living-adjusted earning power layered in.

"Apartment search has always shown the easiest number to find: listed rent," said Brian Lichtenberger, founder and CEO of brightplace. "Listed rent is not the same as affordability, and listed salary is not the same as earning power. The most consequential recurring financial decision most people make every year is made with incomplete information."

True Monthly Cost is the actual monthly cost of renting an apartment: listed rent plus utilities, renters insurance, and recurring fees like pet rent and parking. It runs 15 to 30 percent higher than listed rent and now anchors every Rental Advisor conversation.

Sample prompts the Rental Advisor now answers include:

"I'm moving to Austin for a job paying $82,000. What rent range can I realistically afford after taxes and local costs?"





"Compare Austin, Denver, and Raleigh for someone earning $47,000. Where does my income go furthest?"





"I'm a new grad deciding between Tampa, Charlotte, Nashville, and Raleigh. Which city has the best balance of hiring, salary, rent, and cost of living?"





"What is the True Monthly Cost of a $2,200 apartment in Phoenix once utilities, insurance, parking, and pet rent are included?"

Because affordability is evaluated before a renter reaches a property, the same intelligence can improve the lead quality operators receive. Renters who arrive having already screened themselves against True Monthly Cost and their earning power are less likely to pursue apartments that were never realistically within reach, which can reduce tour cancellations, application drop-off, and lease-up friction.

"This is the difference between an interface that returns listings and an intelligence layer that informs decisions," added Lichtenberger. "The next generation of apartment search will help renters understand which markets, jobs, neighborhoods, and apartments actually work for their lives."

The expanded Rental Advisor is live now at app.brightplace.ai.

About brightplace

brightplace is the AI-native intelligence layer informing modern apartment rental search. It combines property and unit data, financial intelligence, neighborhood context, and renter reviews to deliver advisor-grade rental guidance across every U.S. market. brightplace's Rental Advisor surfaces this intelligence directly to renters, while operators and partners can integrate the same intelligence across the rental ecosystem. brightplace launched publicly in April 2026 and was selected for the inaugural RET Ventures PropTech AI Accelerator. brightplace is headquartered in New York. For more information, visit brightplace.ai.

Media Contact

Katie Mikles

Content and Brand, brightplace

405-625-6289

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SOURCE brightplace