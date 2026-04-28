Built from the ground up on artificial intelligence, brightplace delivers a fundamentally new experience for renters and a competitive advantage for apartment operators in an AI-first world

NEW YORK, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today's renters don't just want a list of apartments. They want to understand what it's actually like to live somewhere: the commute, the cost of living, the dining, the neighborhood feel, the quality of the community itself. brightplace, launching today, is the first apartment rental platform built entirely on artificial intelligence to answer those questions.

brightplace Launches the Industry’s First AI-Native Apartment Rental Discovery Platform

Founded by multiple-time founder and CEO Brian Lichtenberger and bootstrapped with a small team of AI-first engineers, brightplace is a participant in the inaugural RET Ventures AI Accelerator cohort. Lichtenberger has two prior exits, both built at the intersection of data infrastructure and industry transformation.

How It Works

Traditional rental platforms return lists. brightplace is built to understand intent and explain tradeoffs.

At the center of brightplace is the AI Rental Advisor, an intelligent agent that draws on a deep network of property, neighborhood, financial, and lifestyle data to answer the questions renters are actually asking. The Advisor works with enriched and aggregated apartment supply from across the multifamily industry, structured into a machine-readable format by the company's proprietary technology platform, IntentOS. This includes resident experience context, local cost-of-living intelligence, commute data, and neighborhood character profiles.

A renter can ask something like: "Moving to Charlotte in 3 weeks with my family and dog, looking for a 2BR within 15 minutes of my job at Wells Fargo. We need a parking spot and a neighborhood with dog-friendly parks." brightplace doesn't return a filtered list. It returns a set of recommendations that weigh those tradeoffs against each other, explains why each option fits, and gives the renter the context to compare across dozens of dimensions.

From there, the renter can go deeper: asking about actual commute times, mandatory fees beyond the advertised rent, resident reviews of a specific community, or what daily life looks like in a given neighborhood. Today, that level of diligence requires a renter to stitch together information from multiple different sources on their own. No single platform provides it. brightplace's AI Rental Advisor does, bringing together the full arc of research and diligence into one conversational experience.

Why Now

Consumer behavior around search has changed permanently. People expect intelligent, personalized answers, not pages of results to sort through. That shift has reached apartment search. Numerous industry studies have confirmed that renters are dispersing across more digital channels and increasingly prioritize information about the surrounding area, fee transparency, and authentic resident experiences over basic availability and pricing.

Existing rental platforms were built for a different era. Their core architecture is designed around filters and keyword matching, which works for narrowing a list but cannot help a renter reason through tradeoffs, understand a neighborhood, or compare properties across the dimensions that actually matter. Adding AI features on top of that infrastructure does not change what it was built to do.

"For the first time, renters can get answers to questions no platform has ever been able to answer. What's it like to live in this unit? In this property? In this neighborhood? What will my True Monthly Cost be? brightplace is the product built to deliver those answers," said Lichtenberger.

For Operators

brightplace is built to serve both sides of the market. For operators, the challenge is straightforward: existing platforms deliver leads, but they cannot tell an operator what renters actually want, why they chose one property over another, or what tradeoffs they considered along the way. As renter discovery shifts to AI-powered channels, that gap will only widen.

brightplace gives operators a fundamentally different capability. They can deploy the AI Rental Advisor directly on their own websites, giving prospective residents superior search and contextual insights without leaving the operator's brand experience. Every response generated by the Advisor, whether on brightplace or on an operator's own site, passes through automated Fair Housing guardrails that screen for steering and protected-class bias in real time. Beyond their own sites, brightplace aggregates, enriches, and structures operator supply into a machine-readable format, making their properties discoverable across the growing ecosystem of AI-powered search.

Critically, brightplace captures structured renter intent: what renters are searching for, what tradeoffs they are weighing, and where they are in their decision. This matters because intent is the missing layer between marketing initiatives and leasing outcomes. When an operator knows that a renter is comparing two neighborhoods based on commute time and pet policies, they can respond with precision rather than generic outreach. Through IntentOS, operators gain a real-time view of demand at the moment it is expressed, enabling them to shorten leasing cycles, improve conversion rates, allocate spend toward renters who are genuinely aligned with their communities, and understand the specific reasons they may be losing prospective residents to competing properties.

"AI is reshaping how renters discover their next home and how operators connect with demand. brightplace is building for that future from the ground up and RET Ventures is proud to back them through our AI Accelerator program," said Chris Yip, Partner, RET Ventures.

"Today, operators buy leads. Tomorrow, they'll compete on how well they understand and respond to renter intent," Lichtenberger said. "IntentOS gives them that capability."

About brightplace

brightplace is the apartment rental industry's first AI-native discovery platform. Founded by multiple-time founder and CEO Brian Lichtenberger and bootstrapped with a small team of AI-first engineers, brightplace is building the decision layer for how renters find their next home and how operators connect with high-intent demand. The company is powered by IntentOS, which enriches and aggregates operator supply into a machine-readable format for AI-driven discovery. brightplace is a participant in the inaugural RET Ventures AI Accelerator cohort and based in New York City. Renters can try brightplace today and operators can book a demo at brightplace.ai.

Contact:

Antenna Group

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(646) 833-0289

SOURCE brightplace