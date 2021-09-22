BrightPlan Expands Global Access for Total Financial Wellness Solution, Announces New Family Coverage and Services

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BrightPlan, a leader in Total Financial Wellness, today announced that it is expanding global access for its Total Financial Wellness solution, and offering new services that further support and strengthen financial well-being not just for employees, but their entire families. BrightPlan's new services will enable U.S. employers to provide financial wellness benefits to employees in four additional countries and support them with services related to tax, estate planning and student loan optimization.

"An employee's financial well-being isn't solely evaluated by their retirement readiness, but all areas where finances can impact a person's life," said Marthin De Beer, Founder and CEO of BrightPlan. "Our solution extends those barriers to relieve financial burdens, strengthen financial security and increase financial literacy for employees around the world. Additionally, these new service offerings will enable companies and their HR teams to better support not just their employees but also their families with comprehensive financial benefits."

Global Support

As HR teams look to deliver consistent employee experiences across their global workforce, BrightPlan is expanding access to its solution across international borders. BrightPlan's award-winning holistic solution, Total Financial Wellness, will be available to employees in Canada, the U.K., Australia, and New Zealand in Q1 of 2022 with additional countries to follow. U.S.-based companies will be able to provide employees located in these four countries with access to the BrightPlan digital platform and in-country financial advisors held to a fiduciary standard. Financial education will be tailored by specific countries, enabling financial well-being to be part of the global employee experience.

Financial Wellness for Families

BrightPlan now offers more avenues for the whole family to increase their financial well-being. By allowing spouses and dependents to access BrightPlan's Total Financial Wellness solution, the company is helping more people develop positive financial habits and build a foundation for financial literacy, impacting future generations. Employees' spouses can now use the full suite of BrightPlan offerings and dependents can access BrightPlan's educational resources as well as tools for spending, budgeting and saving.

"Expansive financial wellness benefits not only increase company appeal and market value in the eyes of employees, job seekers and stakeholders, but also contribute to the betterment of society," said Holger Mueller, VP and Principal Analyst at Constellation Research. "BrightPlan's holistic solution offers more than the traditional employee benefits package with substantial resources and tools that can help employees understand the impacts of their finances, address present fiscal challenges, and plan for their financial futures."

Expanded Services to Support Total Financial Wellness

BrightPlan is also expanding its offerings to include dedicated services for tax, estate planning and student loan optimization. These additions reinforce BrightPlan's commitment to delivering a comprehensive solution that supports all aspects of employees' financial lives.

Tax

Employee tax questions can be complex, leading to confusion and underutilization of benefits, such as equity compensation. HR teams are eager to support employees in navigating these complex tax concerns. To address this need, BrightPlan Total Financial Wellness supports tax guidance, tax planning and now offers tax filing services for U.S. employees. Users can speak with a tax expert, optimize their taxes and, for an additional fee, file their tax returns.

Estate Planning and Legal Services

In support of employees' holistic financial wellness BrightPlan is expanding its estate planning services, which now include legal advice and document preparation services. Estate planning is an important part of financial wellness and ensures an employee's assets are adequately managed and distributed in the event they become incapacitated or pass away. This service, available at an additional cost, makes estate planning simple, convenient and affordable for employees with customized estate plans and access to attorneys in all 50 U.S. states.

Student Loans

With 45 million Americans collectively owing $1.7 trillion in student loans, BrightPlan offers employers the tools to attract and retain top talent by helping employees manage and pay student loans as part of their benefits packages. This service helps employers identify employees with significant student debt and provides loan repayment strategies and resources tailored to each individual. It analyzes employees' unique situations to find the best student loan repayment strategies, such as an accelerated payment plan, switching repayment plans, and even applying for loan forgiveness or other government programs.

To learn more about BrightPlan's expanded services read this blog post .

About BrightPlan

BrightPlan is a leader in Total Financial Wellness. The company is the first financial wellness solution certified for fiduciary excellence by the Centre for Fiduciary Excellence (CEFEX). BrightPlan provides a comprehensive personal finance solution for all employees that is real-time, personalized and integrated with employer benefits. Its unique combination of digital platform and human advisors supports employee personal financial goals at every stage of life, helping enterprises to better attract, retain and engage talent. For more, visit brightplan.com .

Media Contact: [email protected]

Disclosure: Estate planning document preparation, student loan optimization, and tax filing services are made available through third party service providers and, as such, are not included in any fees payable to BrightPlan, are subject to approval by the third-party service provider and are subject to additional applicable terms and conditions. Any future services described herein are subject to change and provided on a "when and if" available basis.

Financial advisors available through BrightPlan in Canada, the UK, Australia, and New Zealand are provided by third party service providers certified by the Centre for Fiduciary Excellence (CEFEX) and audited annually to ensure adherence to best practices.

Awards are not indicative of future performance. Awards and Other Recognitions should not be interpreted as a guarantee or suggestion that a client or prospective client will experience a certain level of results if our firm is engaged, or continues to be engaged, to provide investment advisory services, or as an endorsement of our firm by any past or present client. None of the sponsoring publications or organizations are affiliated with our firm, none of the Awards or Other Recognitions are based on client evaluations of our firm, and we have not made any payments for or in anticipation of any Award or Other Recognition.

SOURCE BrightPlan

Related Links

https://www.brightplan.com/

