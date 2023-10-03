BrightPlan Introduces Technology Partnership with UKG

BrightPlan

03 Oct, 2023

Product integration automates employee data management and scales HR teams, driving enhanced employee well-being and engagement

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BrightPlan, a leader in Total Financial Wellness, today introduced a new technology partnership with UKG, a leading global provider of HR, payroll, and workforce management solutions for all people. With more than 350 technology and services partners, UKG provides one of the largest and most collaborative partner ecosystems in the HCM industry focused on creating better employee experiences and improving business outcomes.

As the first holistic financial wellness provider to integrate with UKG, BrightPlan empowers organizations that utilize both UKG Pro and BrightPlan to elevate their workforce's financial wellness and overall well-being. With this integration, companies can establish a reliable and predictable schedule for receiving employee data from UKG into the BrightPlan platform. With the most up-to-date workforce data available within BrightPlan, HR leaders can have a strong pulse on their people's financial well-being and focus their efforts and support on what matters most.

"In today's fast-paced business environment, making data-backed decisions is paramount," said Holger Mueller, VP and Principal Analyst at Constellation Research. "By seamlessly integrating financial wellness with HR management, BrightPlan's partnership with UKG sets a new standard for efficiency and employee-centricity. It not only streamlines HR processes but also ensures that organizations can adapt quickly to evolving workforce needs, paving the way for a more agile and resilient workplace."

The BrightPlan and UKG integration streamlines the flow of employee data into BrightPlan, providing HR and benefits leaders with valuable insights into employee needs, benefits engagement and more. This gives HR teams a benefits decision support tool as they curate the right mix of offerings for their people. Additionally, employers can provide personalized next level support to employees through BrightPlan's CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNERS™, alleviating the burden on HR teams and ensuring employees receive expert guidance on complex personal finance, equity, and benefits related questions. This promotes a culture of care and helps employees better understand the company's investment in their well-being, reducing financial stress, and boosting the overall workplace experience.

UKG solutions are developed on the FleX platform. FleX by UKG is a modern technology platform purpose-built to support great workplaces. FleX Flow, a highly adaptable API framework, anchors UKG solutions in the flow of work where people need and want them most, and helps businesses connect existing IT with innovative or emerging applications to improve their workplace.

"Our partnership ecosystem helps us support our customers with seamless solutions that improve business outcomes and inspire people," says Mike May, Vice President of Technology Partnerships at UKG. "Partners like BrightPlan allow us to extend our capabilities and deliver technology that elevates the workplace experience and meet the needs of people throughout their life work journey."

For more information about BrightPlan and its partnership with UKG, visit brightplan.com or stop by BrightPlan's booth #1412 at the HR Technology Conference, October 10-13 2023.

About BrightPlan
BrightPlan is a leader in Total Financial Wellness. The company provides a comprehensive global solution that addresses all aspects of employees' financial health at every stage of life, and empowers HR teams to enhance the employee experience and better attract, retain, and engage talent. Its unique combination of digital platform and financial planners enables employers to deploy at scale while delivering personalization for employees. The company is the first digital Investment Advisor certified for fiduciary excellence by the Centre for Fiduciary Excellence (CEFEX). For more, visit brightplan.com.  

Disclosures: 
BrightPlan LLC is an SEC-registered investment adviser that offers digital and human investment advice to US residents. Registration does not imply a certain level of skill or training nor does it imply endorsement by the SEC. BrightPlan is neither registered with any international agency to provide, nor does it provide, any investment advice to non-U.S. residents. BrightPlan is a registered trademark of BrightPlan, LLC. BrightPlan is certified by the Center for Fiduciary Excellence, LLC ("CEFEX") as having met their standards for Fiduciary Practices for Investment Advisors. Neither UKG nor any officers of UKG are clients of BrightPlan. BrightPlan will pay UKG a referral fee for each employer that signs up for the BrightPlan offering.

