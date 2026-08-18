BrightPlan Named No. 125 Fastest-Growing Software Company on the Prestigious 2026 Inc. 5000 List

Company Recognized for Over 230% Three-Year Revenue Growth, Earning a Place Among the Nation's Most Successful Independent Businesses

BOCA RATON, Fla., Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BrightPlan today announced it has been ranked No. 125 in Software on the 2026 Inc. 5000 list, the annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. This list recognizes companies that have achieved remarkable growth while driving innovation, creating jobs, and shaping the future of the economy. Past honorees include companies such as Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Oracle, and Patagonia.

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Ranking no. 125 in Software comes as BrightPlan celebrates its 10th anniversary, marking a decade of growth and innovation in enterprise financial wellness. Today, BrightPlan reaches more than 10 million employees under contract across 50+ countries, underscoring its position as a global leader in financial wellness.

"This recognition is about more than growth. It's about the growing impact of our mission," said Marthin De Beer, Founder and CEO of BrightPlan. "For 10 years, we've worked to make financial wellness possible for everyone. As we enter our next decade, we're working toward a future where every employee, everywhere, can have a trusted financial advisor by their side, human or digital, anytime, everywhere."

BrightPlan's growth has been fueled by its AI-first, enterprise-grade approach and a commitment to making financial wellness available at scale. Through strategic alliances, a growing partner ecosystem, and direct relationships with leading employers, BrightPlan continues to expand the reach and impact of financial wellness around the world. This momentum reflects the company's focus on building lasting customer relationships while setting a new standard for financial wellness in the enterprise space.

"Every company on the Inc. 5000 has a story of perseverance, smart decision making, and a refusal to sit still," says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Their growth reflects more than strong financial performance–it reflects creativity, resilience, and the customer focus required to build companies that make a lasting impact. We congratulate all honorees on this significant achievement."

As BrightPlan enters its second decade, the company remains focused on what has driven its growth from the beginning: innovation, enterprise trust, and a mission to make financial wellness possible for everyone. Building on a decade of proven impact, BrightPlan is advancing the next generation of financial wellness through people, programs, and technology in every country where enterprise customers operate.

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About BrightPlan

BrightPlan pioneered the use of AI in global financial wellness, with a technology platform that unifies unmatched personalization and trusted in-country advisors delivering the best employee experience in more than 50 countries, supporting over 10 million employees. By transforming workforce data into workforce intelligence, BrightPlan helps employers align people strategy with business priorities to improve workforce performance at scale. For more information, visit www.brightplan.com.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

Inc. 5000 List Methodology

Companies on the 2026 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2022 to 2025. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2022. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2025. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2022 is $100,000; the minimum for 2025 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

Disclosures

BrightPlan LLC is an SEC-registered investment adviser that may offer digital and human investment advice to US residents. Registration does not imply a certain level of skill or training nor does it imply endorsement by the SEC. BrightPlan is neither registered with any international agency to provide, nor does it provide, any specific investment advice or recommend specific securities or financial products to non-U.S. residents. Local financial advisors may be made available through firms in BrightPlan's advisor network. All investing involves risk, including the loss of principal. Past performance does not guarantee future results. BrightPlan is a registered trademark of BrightPlan, LLC. © 2026 BrightPlan LLC

BrightPlan was named to the 2026 Inc. 5000, ranking No. 125 in the Software category. BrightPlan paid Inc. a non-refundable application fee in connection with its submission for consideration. The ranking was based on Inc.'s applicable eligibility criteria and percentage revenue growth over the relevant three-year period.

SOURCE BrightPlan