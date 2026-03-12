BrightPlan Surpasses 9.2 Million Employees Globally, Expands Enterprise Growth and AI Leadership

AI-driven financial wellness platform accelerates global partnerships as Riverside Acceleration Capital invests to support next phase of scale

BOCA RATON, Fla., March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BrightPlan, the AI-powered financial well-being platform for global enterprises, today announced strong enterprise momentum with 41% year-over-year recurring revenue growth, surpassing 9.2 million employees served across more than 50 countries and advising on $7.6 billion in assets under advisement (AUA). The company's growth has been supported by industry-leading strong customer retention with 1.2% churn.

Riverside Acceleration Capital

The company also announced a new investment from Riverside Acceleration Capital (RAC), alongside participation from existing investors, to support continued global expansion, enterprise distribution, and product innovation.

BrightPlan exited 2025 with strong enterprise performance solidifying 68% CAGR over the last 5 years, driven by expansion within existing customers and new global employer wins. The company continues to scale through strategic partnerships and AI-driven personalization, further strengthening its position in the global financial well-being market.

"Financial stress remains one of the most significant productivity and retention challenges facing global employers," said Marthin De Beer, Founder and CEO of BrightPlan. "Our continued growth and industry-leading enterprise retention reflect the long-term value we deliver to global customers. By combining AI-driven personalization, human advisory expertise, and enterprise-grade security, we enable employers to support their workforce at scale."

Expanding Enterprise Distribution Through Strategic Partnerships

BrightPlan's partner ecosystem continues to expand, enhancing retirement, benefits, and HR technology offerings for employers worldwide and strengthening distribution across global markets. Through these integrations, the platform's AI Coach delivers real-time, 24/7 personalized financial guidance across geographies and languages, enabling employees to access unbiased support whenever they need it.

Demand for partnerships with BrightPlan continues to grow as employers seek integrated financial wellness capabilities within their existing products and services. BrightPlan's global platform, combining AI-driven guidance, educational content, digital tools, and human advisors, enables partners to enhance their offerings with scalable financial support that drives stronger employee engagement and employer value.

Strategic Investment to Scale Global Operations and Advance AI Innovation

The new capital will support the continued scaling of BrightPlan's global enterprise distribution and partner network, while accelerating advancements in AI-driven personalization across the platform. The investment also strengthens the company's global infrastructure, compliance, and data security capabilities, reinforcing its ability to serve multinational employers at scale.

"BrightPlan has demonstrated exceptional growth with strong retention and very happy customers," said Jonathan Drillings, Senior Partner at Riverside Acceleration Capital. "Their combination of AI innovation, incredible partnerships and customer logos, and multinational/multi-lingual capabilities positions them well for continued expansion."

As global employers increase investment in employee financial well-being, BrightPlan's scalable platform and expanding enterprise footprint position the company to capture a growing share of the rapidly expanding financial wellness market.

To learn more, visit www.brightplan.com

About BrightPlan

BrightPlan is redefining financial wellness with an unmatched personalized, mobile-first experience that empowers employees—wherever they are—to take control of their financial future. From AI guidance to live, in-country advisors, we help employees achieve lasting success.

For employers, BrightPlan delivers powerful global insights to proactively address workforce needs, streamline benefit navigation, and elevate wellness strategies. More than a point solution, BrightPlan is your strategic partner in driving meaningful, measurable impact. For more information, visit www.brightplan.com

Media Contact :

[email protected]

About Riverside Acceleration Capital

Riverside Acceleration Capital (RAC) supports B2B software companies through two strategies: RAC Growth Equity (RAC GE), which helps accelerate company growth and builds long-term value through non-control equity investments; and RAC Growth Lending (RAC GL), which provides growth loans to help companies hit critical milestones and proof-points. Both RAC strategies emphasize partnering with founders to accelerate growth by leveraging RAC's deep software expertise and operational resources to help businesses scale and create lasting value. RAC has supported more than 90 B2B software companies since its founding in 2016 and is part of The Riverside Company. For more information, visit www.riverside.ac

Disclosures:

BrightPlan LLC offers financial wellness services to US employers and their employees globally. BrightPlan LLC is an SEC registered investment adviser that offers digital and human investment advice to U.S. residents. Registration does not imply a certain level of skill or training nor does it imply endorsement by the SEC. BrightPlan is neither registered with any international agency to provide, nor does it provide, any specific investment advice or recommend specific securities or financial products to non-U.S. residents. Local financial advisors may be made available through firms in BrightPlan's advisor network. All investing involves risk, including the loss of principal. Past performance does not guarantee future results. BrightPlan is certified by the Center for Fiduciary Excellence, LLC ("CEFEX") as having met their standards for Fiduciary Practices for Investment Advisors.

SOURCE BrightPlan