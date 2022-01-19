BrightPlan Unveils Strategy and New Solutions to Address Top Business and HR Challenges

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BrightPlan , a leader in Total Financial Wellness, today unveiled its strategy and first phase of new solutions for addressing four top challenges business and HR leaders continue to face in 2022: attracting and retaining talent, driving employee experience and engagement, supporting employees' holistic well-being and fostering a culture of diversity, equity and inclusion (DE&I). BrightPlan's integrated strategy encompasses new and enhanced product capabilities including the Total Rewards Statement , financial wellness check-up and data and insights that support employer DE&I efforts.

Close to two years into the pandemic, the war for talent rages on as a substantial number of workers continue to fuel the Great Resignation. In November 2021, a record number of 4.5 million Americans voluntarily quit their jobs. Lack of engagement and burnout is common: 67% of employees are disengaged at work and 85% say their well-being has declined. Inclusion is also important in this mix with 51% of employees who quit did so because they did not feel a sense of belonging. At the heart of these issues is the employee experience: talent acquisition, engagement, wellness and DE&I challenges all stem from disconnected or unhappy employee experiences that impact the way we work.

"The long, anticipated future of work is now," said Marthin De Beer, founder and CEO of BrightPlan. "By supporting our customers, listening closely and responding to their evolving needs, we are providing tangible solutions that enable them to address these business challenges, further establishing our commitment as a trusted partner to employers and HR leaders nationwide."

BrightPlan's multi-phased strategy outlines the company's approach to solving four pressing challenges faced by businesses today:

Attracting & Retaining Talent : To win in this competitive talent market, employers need to create a reputation for stellar culture and a great place to work. In the quest for hiring top talent, recruiters aren't always well-equipped to sell the value of an employer's Total Rewards offering and current employees may not fully understand the benefits that are already available to them, putting employers at a disadvantage in competing for top talent. BrightPlan's new Total Rewards Statement , is an easy-to-use tool customized by company and job candidate that explains the value of total rewards. Additionally, BrightPlan is developing more financial education courses integrated with employer benefits that are relevant to different life stages, like Investing 101 and BrightPlan Guides to getting married, buying a home and more.





"Supporting employee holistic well-being means meeting people where they are physically, mentally and financially," said Lindsay Madaras , Living Well manager at Alliance Data . "BrightPlan helps us empower our associates to bring their best selves to work. We are excited they continuously listen to our feedback and develop capabilities to further support our associates in achieving their financial goals."





Amid continued accelerated change in the workplace and in employees' lives, BrightPlan's strategy is a blueprint equipped with tangible solutions for addressing key challenges faced by businesses today and provides takeaways for shaping the future of work. For more information on BrightPlan's strategy and solutions in these four areas, please visit this link .

About BrightPlan

BrightPlan is a leader in Total Financial Wellness. BrightPlan provides a comprehensive solution that addresses all aspects of employees' financial health at every stage of life, and empowers HR teams to enhance the employee experience and better attract, retain and engage talent. Its unique combination of digital platform and human advisors enables employers to deploy at scale while delivering personalization for employees. The company is the first financial wellness solution certified for fiduciary excellence by the Centre for Fiduciary Excellence (CEFEX). For more, visit brightplan.com .

Disclosures:

This press release includes statements about BrightPlan made by a current client. BrightPlan did not provide any compensation in exchange for this statement.

Estate planning document preparation, student loan optimization, and tax filing services are made available through third party service providers and, as such, are not included in any fees payable to BrightPlan, are subject to approval by the third party service provider and are subject to additional applicable terms and conditions. Any future services described herein are subject to change and provided on a "when and if" available basis.

Financial advisors available through BrightPlan in Canada, the UK, Australia, and New Zealand are provided by third party service providers certified by the Centre for Fiduciary Excellence (CEFEX) and audited annually to ensure adherence to best practices.

