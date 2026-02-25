BrightQuery Joins Overture Maps Foundation to Expand Open Places Data Coverage

New General Member to provide large-scale global entity and locations dataset spanning 324M organizations and 512M locations

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Overture Maps Foundation , a collaborative effort to build a foundational base layer of map data to facilitate data exchange, today announced that BrightQuery, provider of the largest global entity graph of organizations, legal entities, locations, addresses, and people, has joined the Foundation as a General Member. Through its membership and data contributions, BrightQuery will significantly expand global coverage of organizations, locations, and address-level entities, strengthening the Foundation's mission to deliver high-quality, interoperable open map data.

Overture Maps Foundation brings together leading technology, geospatial, and other organizations to build reliable, standardized, and open map datasets for developers and enterprises worldwide. BrightQuery's membership and data contribution mark a major step forward for Overture's "Places" dataset, expanding its coverage of points of interest and adding breadth, authority, and global depth to entity-level location data.

"High-quality places and entity data are essential building blocks for modern mapping and geospatial applications," said Will Mortenson, Executive Director at Overture Maps Foundation. "We are pleased to welcome BrightQuery as a General Member and look forward to its planned contribution. Expanding authoritative global places coverage helps improve accuracy, interoperability, and developer trust across the open mapping ecosystem."

BrightQuery global coverage includes more than 324 million organizations, 512 million locations, and 1.2 billion people across 222 countries. The company's data is sourced from more than 100,000 federal, state, and local government agencies through official public filings and authoritative records.

"We are excited to be collaborating with Overture Maps Foundation members and helping to enhance open location data coverage and accuracy for the benefit of the mapping community," said Jose Plehn, CEO and Founder of BrightQuery. "Joining Overture supports our commitment to open, streamlined data infrastructure that enables better mapping, analytics, and AI outcomes for all."

BrightQuery will collaborate with Overture's working groups and members on schema alignment, entity resolution, and data quality frameworks. The company is active in the open data and open standards community, serving as a board member of the AI Alliance and participating in organizations including the EDM Council and FINOS. BrightQuery is also a lead government partner for the U.S. National Secure Data Service (NSDS) and a primary government data supplier for leading AI companies.

The Overture Places dataset provides streamlined, entity-based records for more than 70 million real-world locations such as businesses, institutions, and landmarks. By integrating contributions from multiple authoritative sources under a shared schema and governance model, Overture enables easier data integration and more consistent downstream use across mapping, mobility, search, and analytics platforms.

With continued growth in membership and dataset contributions, the Overture Maps Foundation continues to accelerate development of open geospatial infrastructure for the global technology community. To become a member, please visit: https://overturemaps.org/about/members/

About Overture Maps Foundation

Founded in 2022 by Amazon Web Services (AWS), Meta, Microsoft, and TomTom, Overture Maps Foundation builds a foundational base layer of open map data to facilitate data exchange across the global geospatial ecosystem. With more than 40 contributing companies spanning a wide swath of industries, public sector stakeholders, and mapping and geospatial communities, Overture provides the shared infrastructure and standards that enable organizations to focus on developing innovative map applications with greater efficiency.

About BrightQuery

BrightQuery delivers the most comprehensive, government-sourced view of global businesses, with coverage spanning 324 million organizations, 512 million locations, and 1.2 billion contacts across 222 countries. Specializing in private company data, BrightQuery sources information from over 100,000 federal, state, and local government agencies through official public filings. BrightQuery serves as the lead government data partner for the US National Secure Data Service (NSDS) and is a primary government data supplier for leading AI companies. For more information, visit brightquery.com.

