Brightside Recognized as one of the Best Workplaces in the U.S. by Inc. Magazine

Highly engaged workforce commends company's purpose-driven mission and supportive work environment

SAN FRANCISCO, May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Brightside , the leading Financial Care solution for employers, has been named to Inc. magazine's annual list of the Best Workplaces for 2023. Featured in the May/June 2023 issue, which hits newsstands on May 16, 2023, and prominently featured on Inc.com, the list is the result of a comprehensive measurement of American companies that have excelled in creating exceptional workplaces and company culture, whether operating in a physical or virtual facility.

"Our team is extremely passionate about the company's mission to improve the financial health of working families, and it's their passion and caring that has enabled us to make a real difference in the lives of so many clients," said Tom Spann, CEO and co-founder of Brightside. "Together we've built a culture that works for us and attracts more great humans who want to join our team and make it easier for families to improve their financial health."

Brightside is an employee financial wellness benefit with one mission: to improve the financial health of working families, particularly for the seven in 10 Americans living paycheck to paycheck. In addition to benefits like generous paid time off, flexible work-from-home options, and access to Brightside's Financial Care services, Brightside's employees recognized the company as a Best Workplace due to its purpose-driven mission and supportive work environment.

After collecting data from thousands of submissions, Inc. selected 591 honorees this year. Each company that was nominated took part in an employee survey, conducted by Quantum Workplace, which included topics such as management effectiveness, perks, fostering employee growth, and overall company culture. The organization's benefits were also audited to determine overall score and ranking.

"Being named to Best Workplaces is an honor that only a small fraction of companies have been able to claim," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "Proving to the world that you're a magnet for talent and have a culture that keeps teams engaged, productive, and proud to come to work is a truly remarkable achievement."

To learn more about careers at Brightside, please visit: https://www.gobrightside.com/careers/.

About Brightside

Brightside created Financial Care, a new category in employee benefits, to help make paychecks go farther for the seven in 10 Americans who are not financially healthy. Since 2018, its Financial Assistants, proprietary rules engine, and innovative products have helped thousands of families save more than $1,200 annually (on average) while improving emergency savings and reducing debt, resulting in improved productivity, retention, and workforce diversity while lowering healthcare costs. Brightside is located in San Francisco, CA, Chandler, AZ, and Philadelphia, PA. For more information, please visit: https://www.gobrightside.com.

About Inc. Media

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

SOURCE Brightside