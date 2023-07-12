BRIGHTSOURCE ENERGY, INC. Spins-Off Renewable Energy and Battery Storage Management Activity Headquartered in Israel

News provided by

Kelvin Energy Inc.

12 Jul, 2023, 12:30 ET

New BrightSource LTD, an Israeli-based management-and-employee-owned company, has acquired foreign operations and IP of BrightSource Energy, Inc.

HOUSTON, July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BrightSource Energy, Inc. ("BSE"), the world's leading provider of concentrated solar thermal power ("CSP") technology, announces the spin-off its Israeli, UK, and South African subsidiaries. As a result, those subsidiaries will form New BrightSource Energy LTD ("New BrightSource")—a new company group headed by Izik Kirshenbaum and Israeli and UK management.

BSE, now renamed Kelvin Energy Inc. ("KE"), has become a minority shareholder in New BrightSource. 

"This transaction, via a debt-free New BrightSource and its world class management and technology team, provides the best opportunity to create synergy between our CSP technology and emerging energy management markets," said David Ramm, Chairman and CEO of BSE.

As a result of the spin-off, New BrightSource will pursue the market for renewable energy, battery storage management, and AI-based smart grid solutions.

New BrightSource's technology portfolio provides the basis for new technologies that will be developed based on deep knowledge of distributed energy management. Through its newly acquired subsidiaries, New BrightSource will also continue to provide CSP technology including project and support services to the existing BSE projects in Israel, Dubai, and South Africa.

"We look forward to becoming a central player in the solving of the challenges of global decarbonization and providing a sustainable environment for generations to come," said Izik Kirshenbaum, who will serve as Chairman and CEO of New BrightSource. "I am blessed and honored with the opportunity to lead the excellent team at New BrightSource, with its breakthrough technologies of intelligent energy management for the exciting emerging markets of smart renewable grid."

Kelvin Energy Inc., which maintains its equity position in its Ivanpah, CA, project, will continue to provide technical advisory services at Ivanpah and may pursue CSP business opportunities in the US and Canada. 

"After considering numerous strategic alternatives over the past several years," said BSE Vice Chairman Troy Taylor, "this spin-off transaction creates the best path forward to explore new CSP opportunities while maximizing potential value for existing KE stakeholders."

Contacts:
BrightSource Energy, Inc/Kelvin Energy, Inc.
David Ramm, CEO

New BrightSource Energy LTD
Izik Kirshenbaum, CEO

SOURCE Kelvin Energy Inc.

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.