BrightSpec Adds Commercial Firepower to its Leadership Team and Board of Directors

Industry vets Damien Fischer and Tim Germann bring decades of market experience in the life sciences and analytical tools

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. and WALTHAM, Mass., July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BrightSpec, the market leader in Molecular Rotational Resonance (MRR) spectroscopy solutions, announced today the appointment of two new executives to drive the commercialization of their growing portfolio of precision instruments and analytical tools.

BrightSpec develops and commercializes instruments that harness the power of MRR spectroscopy, an innovative approach to rapidly and definitively characterize the unique three-dimensional structure of small molecules for pharmaceutical, industrial, and research customers. BrightSpec is developing a vertically integrated platform with predictive software, automated instrumentation, and data analysis tools.

With today's announcement, Damien Fischer, most recently the Senior Vice President of Global Sales and Support at Syft Technologies, joins BrightSpec to lead its customer-facing functions as Global VP of Sales and Service. At Syft, Mr. Fischer grew revenue more than 20-fold during his four-year tenure and built a global sales, applications, and support infrastructure for Syft's unique mass spectrometry product line. Prior to Syft, Mr. Fischer spent 15 years at Agilent Technologies in senior sales and business development roles.

"Adding a commercial operating executive like Damien will help make BrightSpec a force in the molecular characterization market," says Walter Colsman, Chief Executive of BrightSpec. "Damien immediately enhances a budding commercial presence and will take us to a new level of market penetration and customer awareness."

Tim Germann joins BrightSpec's Board of Directors as an Independent Director focused on helping the management team establish compelling value propositions, penetrate the life science, chemical, and consumer goods industries, and build enterprise value. Mr. Germann currently serves as Chief Commercial Officer of Carterra, the leading provider of label-free biosensing technology for drug discovery. Mr. Germann has spent 34 years becoming an expert in early-stage commercialization at Affymetrix (now Thermo Fisher), Molecular Devices (now Danaher), and Metabolon. He is a published author, lecturer, and advisor to various life science start-ups.

"BrightSpec's leadership team continues to demonstrate their ability to bring in top talent to help drive their next phase of growth," said Jenny Rooke, Ph.D., Founder and Managing Director at Genoa Ventures. "Having known Tim Germann for 25 years, I am thrilled to have him join the Board of Directors, as his expertise will provide vital strategic guidance as BrightSpec accelerates commercialization."

About BrightSpec

BrightSpec, Inc. is the leading provider of Molecular Rotational Resonance (MRR) spectrometry solutions. Combining the structural power of NMR with the speed, accuracy, and precision of Mass Spectrometry, MRR provides comprehensive small molecule identification in a single instrument. Rapid, accurate results are obtained directly from complex samples by eliminating the need for chromatography. To date, BrightSpec has empowered customers with proven solutions across the pharmaceutical, consumer, and industrial chemical industries.

SOURCE BrightSpec