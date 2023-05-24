Brightspeed and Alianza Partner to Accelerate Telco Transformation and Power a Suite of Next-Gen Voice and Unified Communications Services

Supported by a roster of blue-chip technology vendor partners, Brightspeed is implementing a unique network architecture designed to dramatically simplify operations, accelerate deployment, and extend market availability. With Alianza, Brightspeed will offer innovative communications services such as unified communications as a service (UCaaS) and traditional voice services such as home phone, business lines, and plain-old-telephone-service (POTS) replacement for specialty lines. Brightspeed will serve residential and small businesses with the Alianza product suite, all under the Brightspeed brand.

"We continue to make intentional decisions to deploy leading-edge, best-in-class cloud native technologies as we build out our fiber network, so our customers have access to state-of-the-art services backed by unmatched customer service," said Joe Ambeault, vice president of product management for Brightspeed. "Alianza's platform and its supportive customer success and enablement team are an important component of that strategy, giving us the ability to quickly deliver the new voice and UC services our customers want through our robust broadband offering."

By selecting Alianza's cloud communications platform, Brightspeed realizes numerous benefits:

Speed to market: Alianza's scalable, flexible cloud-native platform enables Brightspeed to quickly bring the most in-demand communications services to market, and easily keep up with market changes and service innovations over time.

Alianza's scalable, flexible cloud-native platform enables Brightspeed to quickly bring the most in-demand communications services to market, and easily keep up with market changes and service innovations over time. Simplified operations through API-driven automation: The ability to integrate its business and operations support (BSS/OSS) systems to Alianza's API-first cloud platform automates the end user buy-flow, account provisioning, billing, and end-to-end workflows.

The ability to integrate its business and operations support (BSS/OSS) systems to Alianza's API-first cloud platform automates the end user buy-flow, account provisioning, billing, and end-to-end workflows. Enhanced customer experience: By eliminating the need to manage traditional voice equipment, feature server upgrades, and other legacy voice network complexities, Alianza's solution frees up Brightspeed's operations teams to focus on providing an exceptional end user experience.

By eliminating the need to manage traditional voice equipment, feature server upgrades, and other legacy voice network complexities, Alianza's solution frees up Brightspeed's operations teams to focus on providing an exceptional end user experience. Carrier-grade reliability and security: Constant security benchmarking and automated failover to georedundant, always-on data centers, delivers a dependable service.

Constant security benchmarking and automated failover to georedundant, always-on data centers, delivers a dependable service. Compelling business case: Alianza's commercial model enables Brightspeed to eliminate capital requirements for voice networking and assures the lowest total operating cost as the customer base scales.

"Brightspeed's focus on building a modern, agile, next-generation broadband company with continued innovation and a commitment to delivering top-notch customer experiences is a perfect match with our company culture and history," said Brian Beutler, founder and CEO of Alianza. "We are working together to connect people in new and innovative ways and help Brightspeed execute on bridging the digital divide in their communities."

About Alianza

Alianza is the communications cloud for service providers. We help our customers supercharge growth, reduce costs, and transform into modern techcos. With Alianza, service providers can navigate the end of the softswitch era and upgrade to a cloud-native solution to power both legacy voice and next-gen cloud communications services — including cloud meetings, collaboration, and text messaging. Our team of experts are passionate about simplifying service delivery and ensuring first-rate customer experiences for more than 200 service providers. Learn more about our solutions at www.alianza.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Brightspeed

Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C. and with assets and associated operations in 20 states, Brightspeed provides broadband and telecommunications services through a network platform capable of serving more than 6.5 million homes and businesses. Brightspeed's vision is to promote a world where people and businesses have access to the connectivity they need to accomplish what is important. Our more than 4,000 employees are committed to bridging the digital divide by deploying a state-of-the-art fiber network and a customer experience that makes staying connected simple and seamless. For more information, visit www.Brightspeed.com.

