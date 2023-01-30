Brightspeed Celebrates Opening of Corporate Headquarters

New modern offices in Charlotte's South End can accommodate more than 300 workers

What: Brightspeed, the nation's fifth-largest incumbent local exchange carrier (ILEC), is hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony and tours to announce the completion of its corporate headquarters based in Charlotte, North Carolina. The ceremony officially opens the state-of-the-art offices and celebrates the creation of hundreds of jobs. Interview & Photo/Video Opportunities Bob Mudge, Brightspeed CEO Tom Maguire, Brightspeed COO Chris Creager, Brightspeed CAO Jonathan Spalter, USTelecom Association president and CEO James Weaver, secretary of the N.C. Department of Information Technology and the state's chief information officer Brightspeed corporate headquarters tours will immediately follow the ribbon-cutting ceremony. Where: Brightspeed Headquarters Vantage South End East Tower 1120 S. Tryon Street, Suite 700 Charlotte, NC 28203 When: 10:30 a.m. ET, Tuesday, January 31, 2023 – program will conclude by 11:30 a.m. Day of Event: Brightspeed representatives will greet members of the media on the first floor of Vantage South End East Tower. Please arrive in time for a prompt 10:30 a.m. start.



About Brightspeed

Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C. and with assets and associated operations in 20 states, Brightspeed provides broadband and telecommunications services through a network platform capable of serving more than 6.5 million homes and businesses. Brightspeed's vision is to promote a world where people and businesses have access to the connectivity they need to accomplish what is important. Our nearly 4,000 employees are committed to bridging the digital divide by deploying a state-of-the-art fiber network and a customer experience that makes staying connected simple and seamless. For more information, please visit www.brightspeed.com

Media Contact

Gene Rodríguez Miller

director, Public Relations

980.376.1837

[email protected]|

SOURCE Brightspeed