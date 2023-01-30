Brightspeed Celebrates Opening of Corporate Headquarters

News provided by

Brightspeed

Jan 30, 2023, 10:00 ET

New modern offices in Charlotte's South End can accommodate more than 300 workers

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

What:

Brightspeed, the nation's fifth-largest incumbent local exchange carrier (ILEC), is hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony and tours to announce the completion of its corporate headquarters based in Charlotte, North Carolina. The ceremony officially opens the state-of-the-art offices and celebrates the creation of hundreds of jobs.

 

Interview & Photo/Video Opportunities

Bob Mudge, Brightspeed CEO

Tom Maguire, Brightspeed COO

Chris Creager, Brightspeed CAO

Jonathan Spalter, USTelecom Association president and CEO

James Weaver, secretary of the N.C. Department of Information Technology and the state's chief information officer

 

Brightspeed corporate headquarters tours will immediately follow the ribbon-cutting ceremony.

 

Where:

Brightspeed Headquarters

Vantage South End East Tower

1120 S. Tryon Street, Suite 700

Charlotte, NC 28203

 

When:

10:30 a.m. ET, Tuesday, January 31, 2023 – program will conclude by 11:30 a.m.

 

Day of Event:

Brightspeed representatives will greet members of the media on the first floor of Vantage South End East Tower. Please arrive in time for a prompt 10:30 a.m. start.

 


About Brightspeed
Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C. and with assets and associated operations in 20 states, Brightspeed provides broadband and telecommunications services through a network platform capable of serving more than 6.5 million homes and businesses. Brightspeed's vision is to promote a world where people and businesses have access to the connectivity they need to accomplish what is important. Our nearly 4,000 employees are committed to bridging the digital divide by deploying a state-of-the-art fiber network and a customer experience that makes staying connected simple and seamless. For more information, please visit www.brightspeed.com

Media Contact
Gene Rodríguez Miller
director, Public Relations
980.376.1837
[email protected]|

SOURCE Brightspeed

