Brightspeed Launches Customer Appreciation Gift, Brightspeed Streaming Credits for Fiber Internet Subscribers

$20 streaming credit helps bring family entertainment to the holiday season

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Brightspeed, the nation's fourth largest fiber broadband builder focused on empowering more homes with ultrafast, reliable internet, announces the launch of its Brightspeed Fiber Internet customer appreciation offer, $20 Brightspeed Streaming Credits.* Customers can activate the streaming credits through MyBundle, the premier online platform connecting consumers, streaming services and broadband providers with tools to simplify streaming television, available to all Brightspeed fiber customers.

"The holiday season is a time when families gather to celebrate, enjoy a meal and watch movies or sports together," Courtland Madock, president of Consumer Group at Brightspeed. "We want to help make those gatherings more entertaining for our loyal Brightspeed Fiber Internet customers with a gift of appreciation."

Eligible Brightspeed Fiber Internet customers will receive an email this month with a unique link to a landing page with instructions on how to activate and use their one-time $20 streaming credit. Brightspeed fiber customers can apply the credit toward new streaming service subscriptions or toward existing streaming services. Customers will have until December 31, 2024 to activate their $20 credit and until December 31, 2025 to use it.

Earlier this year, Brightspeed announced the launch of Find My Bundle and its cobranded MyBundle app.

More on Find My Bundle and The MyBundle Mobile App

Find My Bundle is MyBundle's free, easy-to-use personalized streaming TV recommendation engine that enables and streamlines the migration from traditional pay TV to streaming alternatives. Find My Bundle guides customers through a step-by-step process to specify all of their television preferences, including live locals, news and sports, and then recommends the simplest, most affordable streaming alternative.

The MyBundle mobile app helps consumers build and maintain a list of movies and TV shows they want to watch, with synopses, ratings, trailers and "where to watch" all in one place.

*Limited availability and areas. Limited time offer; subject to change. While supplies last. Qualifying fiber customers. MyBundle required for redemption. Restrictions apply.

About Brightspeed

Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C. and with assets and associated operations in 20 states, Brightspeed provides broadband and telecommunications services through a network platform capable of serving more than 6.5 million homes and businesses. Our 4,000 employees are committed to building a future where more communities benefit from a more connected life, deploying a state-of-the-art fiber network and a customer experience that makes being connected as simple as it should be. For more information, please visit www.brightspeed.com.

