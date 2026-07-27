Brightspeed Unveils a Reimagined Installation Experience that Puts the Customer First

New guarantee includes committed installation date, verified setup and a guided walkthrough

CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Brightspeed, the nation's third-largest fiber builder empowering consumers and businesses with multi-gig-speed connectivity, today announced the launch of the Brightspeed Installation Guarantee,1 a new customer commitment that reflects the company's continued focus on improving the customer experience by making home internet installation simpler, clearer and more reliable for residential fiber customers.

The Brightspeed Installation Guarantee is built around a straightforward promise: Brightspeed shows up on the day it says it will, makes sure the service is working before the technician leaves, walks customers through their setup and makes it right if the installation experience falls short of those commitments.

"Internet installation should not feel uncertain," said Rui Costa, executive vice president, Consumer Products, Marketing & Customer Experience. "Customers should not have to spend the day wondering whether a technician will arrive, whether their WiFi will work or what to do after installation is complete. With the Brightspeed Installation Guarantee, we are setting a clearer standard for what customers should expect from installation day."

Brightspeed's Installation Guarantee includes a set of clear customer promises:

Calendar Commitment:2 Brightspeed technicians show up on the day scheduled.

Brightspeed arrives on the scheduled installation day and keeps customers informed, so they are not left waiting without clear expectations. For eligible missed Calendar Commitments, customers will receive a $20 credit applied to their first invoice.

Verified Setup:3 internet connection is tested and certified.

Brightspeed technicians set up the service, test the connection and confirm the service is working at the time of installation.

Signature Walkthrough:4 customers know the service works & how to use it before the technician leaves.

Before leaving, Brightspeed technicians walk customers through their setup so they know how everything works and can feel confident using their new service.

The new guarantee reflects Brightspeed's broader commitment to delivering a better fiber internet experience from the first customer interaction through installation and ongoing service. If Brightspeed does not meet its installation commitments, the company will take action to make it right.

"Getting connected is one of the most important moments in the customer experience," said Kristy Harrison, executive vice president, Operations. "We want customers to know that when they choose Brightspeed, our field teams are committed to showing up, getting their service up and running, making sure they understand their service and we are continuing to support them after installation."

To learn more about the Brightspeed Install Guarantee go to brightspeed.com/installation-guarantee.

1Applies to fiber residential tech installs only; excludes self-install, subject to exclusions. Service credit applies only to missed Calendar Commitment.

2Calendar Commitment waived for delays outside Brightspeed's control. One-time $20 credit will be applied to first invoice; excl. taxes, fees, add-ons, and non-recurring charges. No cash value; non-transferable.

3Verified Setup confirms service operation at installation only. Excludes WiFi speed, coverage, or performance variations outside Brightspeed's control. Remedy limited to priority/premium support.

4Signature Walkthrough excludes advanced configuration, smart home integration, and 3rd party device setup. Remedy limited to priority/premium support if walkthrough is not completed.

About Brightspeed

Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C. and with assets and associated operations in 20 states, Brightspeed provides broadband and telecommunications services through a network platform capable of serving more than 7.3 million homes and businesses. Our nearly 4,000 employees are committed to building a future where more communities benefit from a more connected life, deploying a state-of-the-art fiber network and a customer experience that makes being connected as simple as it should be. For more information, please visit www.brightspeed.com.

SOURCE Brightspeed