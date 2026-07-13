Brightspeed Business Launches 8 Gig Fiber to Power the Next Generation of AI-Driven Business

Expanded fiber portfolio delivers the speed, scalability and reliability organizations need as AI, cloud computing and connected technologies reshape the workplace

CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As artificial intelligence transforms how businesses operate, Brightspeed, the nation's third-largest fiber builder empowering consumers and businesses with multi-gig-speed connectivity, announces that Brightspeed Business is expanding its fiber portfolio with the launch of its 8 Gig speed tier, providing organizations with the network infrastructure needed to support increasingly data-intensive, AI-powered operations.

"AI is fundamentally changing how businesses work and it's changing what businessowners should expect from their network," said Jeff Lowney, president of Brightspeed Business. "From AI assistants and intelligent automation to cloud collaboration, real-time analytics and connected workplaces, today's businesses are generating and moving more data than ever before, and connectivity has evolved from a utility to strategic infrastructure. Organizations embracing AI, expanding cloud environments and depending on real-time collaboration need networks that can scale alongside innovation. Brightspeed Business 8 Gig fiber offering delivers the performance, reliability and flexibility businesses need to build for the future."

Unlike traditional business applications, AI workloads continuously access cloud-based models, process large datasets and generate high volumes of simultaneous network traffic. These emerging workloads require faster download speeds and greater capacity. Additionally, business owners want lower latency and consistent performance across their increasingly connected organizations. Brightspeed Business 8 Gig delivers all of it.

The company's expanded fiber portfolio is designed to help organizations confidently support technologies such as:

AI-powered productivity and collaboration tools

Intelligent automation and business applications

Cloud-native platforms

Real-time data analytics

Video collaboration and hybrid work

Internet of Things (IoT) devices and smart business systems

Large-scale file transfers and content creation

While many businesses may not require 8 Gig speed today, network planning has become a strategic business decision rather than simply an IT upgrade. As organizations continue adding employees, cloud applications, connected devices and AI solutions, scalable infrastructure becomes essential to maintaining performance and supporting growth.

"Our goal isn't simply to offer faster internet," Lowney added. "We're building the digital infrastructure that enables businesses to confidently adopt AI, innovate faster and scale without limits. As technology continues to evolve, our network is built to evolve with it."

Brightspeed Business offers Business Fiber plans ranging from 200 Mbps to 8 Gbps, enabling customers to align connectivity with their operational needs while maintaining the flexibility to scale as technology evolves. For organizations with mission-critical connectivity requirements, Brightspeed Business also offers Premium Fiber, a dedicated fiber solution that delivers guaranteed bandwidth, proactive network monitoring, and priority support for high-performance environments. Businesses can check availability and explore Brightspeed Business Fiber and Premium Fiber solutions by visiting Brightspeed Business online.

About Brightspeed

Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C. and with assets and associated operations in 20 states, Brightspeed provides broadband and telecommunications services through a network platform capable of serving more than 7.3 million homes and businesses. Our nearly 4,000 employees are committed to building a future where more communities benefit from a more connected life, deploying a state-of-the-art fiber network and a customer experience that makes being connected as simple as it should be. For more information, please visit www.brightspeed.com.

SOURCE Brightspeed