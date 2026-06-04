Advancing Connectivity: Brightspeed's Fiber Network Reaches Nearly 65% Completion in Ohio

More than 350,000 homes and businesses in Ohio can now access Brightspeed Fiber Internet, with approximately 200,000 additional locations planned statewide

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Brightspeed, the nation's third-largest fiber broadband builder empowering families and businesses with multi-gig-speed internet service, today announced a major milestone in its Ohio fiber expansion: the company's statewide fiber network build is nearly 65% complete. The company is making significant strides in its effort to bring reliable, future‑ready connectivity that has a 4.4-star rating on Trustpilot and more than 18,500 five-star reviews* to more communities across the state.

Brightspeed Fiber Internet is now available to more than 350,000 homes and businesses across Ohio, delivering 100% fiber-to-the-home connectivity with multi-gig-speed internet service. The company plans to reach approximately 200,000 additional locations across the state as construction continues.

"Ohio's fiber future is taking shape, and this milestone shows the scale and speed of Brightspeed's commitment," said Brightspeed Government Affairs and Community Relations Manager Tom Simone. "With more than 350,000 homes and businesses now able to access Brightspeed Fiber Internet, we are delivering the kind of reliable, high-speed connectivity that helps communities compete, businesses grow and families fully participate in today's digital world."

Brightspeed Fiber Internet is now 100% complete and available in the following Ohio communities:

Ada, Apple Creek, Archbold, Bucyrus, Butler, Cygnet, Defiance, Eldorado, Gettysburg, Holgate, Johnstown, Killbuck, Kinsman, Liberty Center, Lorain, Lucas, Madisonburg, Millersburg, Morrow, Mt. Gilead, Napoleon, Orrville, Ottawa, Sheffield Lake, Shreve, South Amherst, Stryker, Vermilion, Wauseon and Wooster.

Brightspeed Teams Connect with Ohio Communities Door to Door

As construction continues, Brightspeed representatives are visiting communities across Ohio to help residents and businesses understand fiber availability, service options and the benefits of upgrading to fiber internet.

Residents may see Brightspeed representatives in branded apparel providing:

Information on whether Brightspeed Fiber Internet is available at their address

Details about available plans and service benefits

Guidance on how to get connected to fast, reliable and affordable fiber internet

"Fiber changes what is possible for a community, but only when people know it is available and understand how it can serve them," said Tshacha Romeo, director of sales channel at Brightspeed. "Our teams are going door to door to make that connection personal, helping residents and businesses see how Brightspeed Fiber Internet can support the way they work, learn, connect and grow."

Public Funding Supports Additional Ohio Fiber Expansion

Brightspeed's Ohio fiber build combines private investment with state and federal broadband funding designed to expand high-speed internet access in underserved and unserved areas.

The company's Ohio expansion is supported by more than $17 million in federal Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment (BEAD) funding, which will help Brightspeed build to approximately 6,200 additional locations. Brightspeed also received nearly $16.4 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding to add approximately 8,300 locations across the state.

These public investments supplement Brightspeed's ongoing private investment in Ohio and support the company's broader mission to expand reliable fiber broadband access in communities that need stronger connectivity options.

Check Brightspeed Fiber Internet Availability

Reliable, high-speed internet is essential for economic growth, education, healthcare access, remote work and small business success. Through its continued fiber investment in Ohio, Brightspeed is helping communities stay competitive in the modern digital economy.

Ohio residents and businesses can check availability and explore Brightspeed Fiber Internet plans at www.brightspeed.com.

*As of 6/2/2026 on Trustpilot

About Brightspeed

Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C. and with assets and associated operations in 20 states, Brightspeed provides broadband and telecommunications services through a network platform capable of serving more than 7.3 million homes and businesses. Our nearly 4,000 employees are committed to building a future where more communities benefit from a more connected life, deploying a state-of-the-art fiber network and a customer experience that makes being connected as simple as it should be.

SOURCE Brightspeed