Brightstar And PCS Announce The Mutual Dismissal Of Florida Litigation

INDIANAPOLIS, June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Brightstar initiated this action (Brightstar Corp. v. Ben Nash and PCS Wireless LLC, Miami-Dade County Case No. 18-035824-CA-01) against PCS and its CEO several years ago, under prior Brightstar ownership and management. PCS and Brightstar have agreed to the mutual cessation of litigation and dismissal of claims against one another and each other's executives.

Brightstar and PCS affirm their commitment to competing fairly and with integrity.

SOURCE Brightstar Corp.; PCS Wireless LLC