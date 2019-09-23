Brightstar Capital Partners Completes Acquisition of Capstone Nutrition, a Leading Developer and Manufacturer of Nutrition Products

OGDEN, Utah, Sept. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Private investment firm Brightstar Capital Partners ("Brightstar"), and leading developer and manufacturer of nutrition products Capstone Nutrition ("Capstone" or the "Company"), today announced the completion of the previously announced acquisition of Capstone. This acquisition was made in partnership with members of the Company's senior management team.

"Capstone is a true innovator in the growing and fragmented health and wellness market," said Gary Hokkanen, Brightstar Partner and Chairman of Capstone. "We are excited to support Capstone as it builds on its impressive reputation of offering best-in-class products and solutions to its customers."

Jared Leishman, CEO of Capstone, said, "We are thrilled with the reaction from our customers and vendors since the announcement of our partnership with Brightstar. The Brightstar team's expertise and resources will allow us to accelerate growth plans into new markets and products, and continue to be a one-stop shop for innovative nutrition solutions."

Capstone entered into an agreement with Brightstar on August 30, 2019, and implementation of that agreement took effect today.

About Capstone Nutrition

Capstone is a provider of turnkey services from concept to blending, manufacturing, and packaging of solid dose products (e.g. tablets and capsules) and powders. Additionally, the Company is an R&D leader in the vitamin, mineral, and supplement category, developing more than 275 new or enhanced products annually. Capstone is fully certified for cGMP, NSF, NSF Sport, and Australia's Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA), as well as Halal and Kosher products. For more information, please visit www.capstonenutrition.com.

About Brightstar Capital Partners

Brightstar Capital Partners is a private equity firm focused on investing in closely-held companies. Brightstar seeks partnership opportunities with exceptional management teams where it is uniquely positioned to drive value creation. Brightstar seeks control investments and employs an operationally intensive approach to investing that leverages its extensive experience and relationship network. For more information please visit www.brightstarcapitalpartners.com .

