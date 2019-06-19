Brightstar Capital Partners Forms InfraServ US, LLC to Acquire Gateway Bobcat, LLC in Partnership with Existing Ownership and Management

ST. LOUIS, June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Brightstar Capital Partners ("Brightstar"), a private investment firm that partners with closely held, family-owned middle market companies, today announced the acquisition of Gateway Bobcat, LLC ("Gateway Bobcat" or the "Company"), in partnership with Gateway Bobcat's Founder and CEO Dan Anich, President Mike Allen, and members of its leadership team. The transaction is the first through Brightstar's newly-formed company, InfraServ US, LLC, which will serve as an industrial equipment dealership and services platform.

Headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, Gateway Bobcat is a provider of Bobcat® and Doosan®-branded industrial equipment, and has grown rapidly from a single dealership in 1990 to 11 locations across Missouri, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, and Tennessee. In addition to serving as a dealer of new and used equipment, Gateway Bobcat maintains a rental fleet as well as a significant parts and services offering.

"Gateway Bobcat has been extremely adept at building meaningful scale in the fragmented industrial equipment and services industry," said Andrew Weinberg, Managing Partner and CEO of Brightstar. "Gateway Bobcat is the centerpiece of our plans to build an industrial equipment dealership and services platform through InfraServ US."

"The Gateway Bobcat team is delighted to be partnering with Brightstar to help realize our potential for growth," said Dan Anich, the Company's Founder and CEO. "Brightstar will bring additional investment capital into the Company, as well as a proven track record of supporting enterprising businesses through strategic thinking, talent development, and operational, financial and transactional expertise."

"We are excited by the opportunity to invest in the further success of this dynamic entrepreneurial business, whose management team has shown its ability to grow both organically and through consolidation, to build solid relationships with customers and its major OEM supplier, and to create systems and processes needed to support a scalable business," said Joseph Bartek, Managing Director of Brightstar.

"We look forward to a bright future as we work together to build on Gateway Bobcat's leadership in the industrial equipment marketplace," said Mike Allen, President of Gateway Bobcat.

About Gateway Bobcat, LLC and InfraServ US, LLC

Gateway Bobcat, LLC, founded in 1990 and based in St. Louis, operates principally as a provider of Bobcat® and Doosan®-branded industrial equipment sales, parts and service, and rental services across its footprint of 11 dealership locations spanning Missouri, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, and Tennessee. InfraServ US, LLC was created to facilitate the growth of the industrial services dealership business and serve as a platform company for future investments. For more information please visit www.bobcatofstl.com or www.InfraServUS.com.

About Brightstar Capital Partners

Brightstar Capital Partners is a private equity firm focused on investing in closely-held companies. Brightstar seeks partnership opportunities with exceptional management teams where it is uniquely positioned to drive value creation. Brightstar seeks control investments and employs an operationally intensive approach to investing that leverages its extensive experience and relationship network. For more information please visit www.brightstarcapitalpartners.com.

Media Contact:

Zach Kouwe/Shree Dhond

Dukas Linden Public Relations

212-704-7385

brightstar@dlpr.com

SOURCE Brightstar Capital Partners

Related Links

http://www.brightstarcapitalpartners.com

