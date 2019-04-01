BrightStar Care Continues Nationwide Expansion with Franchise Owner's Acquisition of Harmony Home Care

CHICAGO, April 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BrightStar Care, the nation's leading in-home care franchise, is igniting its growth strategy of targeting independent in-home care agencies that make viable candidates to convert to the BrightStar Care system. In the most recent development, a BrightStar Care franchisee acquired Sacramento's Harmony Home Care, going into effect on Monday, April 1. BrightStar Care, whose higher standards of care are well known in the home care industry coast-to-coast, offers national resources, such as nurse-led care, skilled nursing and the same accreditation as the country's best hospitals and nursing homes.

The Harmony Home Care acquisition is led by Sacramento BrightStar Care owner, Ignacio Cespedes. Cespedes, who was named BrightStar Care's 2018 Franchisee of the Year, states, "With the growing need for care and the increasing shortage of caregivers, we found great synergy in incorporating the Harmony Home Care team to our business. We envision a future with continued organic growth as well as homecare industry consolidation."

With the new ownership, BrightStar Care will maintain the same local commitment to high standards Harmony Home Care has demonstrated. The location will now reap the benefits of not only a strong local reputation, but a strong national reputation and standards as well. The community can rest assured that the transitions will be seamless for clients and employees, as the same care givers will remain in place for the same clients.

"It has been a pleasure to cooperate with BrightStar Care over the years and we feel confident that BrightStar will work tirelessly to maintain the same caring relationships that our customers and employees have enjoyed for the last six years," said Patrick Philbrick and Jennifer Jarrett, co-owners of Harmony Home Care.

The acquisition comes on the heels of BrightStar Care's impressive 2018 growth, including 15 signed franchise agreements and 14 location openings across 12 states.

Shelly Sun, Founder and CEO of BrightStar Care, stated "This deepens BrightStar's commitment to Sacramento, combining one of our very best franchisees with the best of Harmony's model. In addition, our national account partners, the biggest insurance companies, pharmacies, infusion services providers and third-party administrators in the country, now have new options for delivering care in the Golden State."

BrightStar Care's success has also been seen in recent award rankings, including Entrepreneur's prestigious Franchise 500. The ninth consecutive year for BrightStar Care on the list, the brand came in at No. 184 this year. BrightStar Care was also ranked on Franchise Times' Top 200 list. The brand also brought in the most number of Best of Home Care awards of any provider, including 23 locations earning the Leader in Excellence award, 105 locations earning the Provider of Choice award, and 102 offices earning the Employer of Choice award.

About BrightStar Care

Based in Chicago, BrightStar Care is a national private duty home care and medical staffing franchise with more than 330 locations which provide medical and non-medical services to clients within their homes, as well as supplemental care staff to corporate clients. BrightStar Care franchise locations across the country employ over 2,500 registered nurses who play a unique role in overseeing the care for each individual client. In addition, BrightStar Care is the only national home care franchise to receive The Joint Commission's Enterprise Champion for Quality award every year since the award's inception. The company's agencies have earned more 'Best of Home Care' Awards than any other brand. In 2018, the company ranked No. 75 on Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500 list and was included for the fourth consecutive year on Forbes Magazine's list of top franchise opportunities. For more information on BrightStar Care please visit www.brightstarcare.com; to find out more about BrightStar Care Franchising, visit www.franchise.brightstarcare.com.

