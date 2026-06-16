BrightStar Care Ranked No.3 Senior Care Franchise on Entrepreneur Magazine's 2026 Industry Ranking

Leading Home Care Franchise Recognized Among Top Brands on Inaugural List

CHICAGO, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BrightStar Care, the leading provider of nurse-led in-home care, skilled care and medical staffing, is proud to have been ranked the No. 3 franchise in the Senior Care category in Entrepreneur Magazine's inaugural Top 10 Industry Franchise Rankings. This recognition places BrightStar Care among the highest-performing senior care franchise brands in the country and reinforces its position as a leader in the home care franchise sector.

The inaugural industry rankings were developed from Entrepreneur's prestigious Franchise 500® list, where BrightStar Care was ranked No. 159 overall, rising nearly 30 spots from the previous year. The rankings were based on more than 150 data points, including growth, franchisee support, brand strength, financial stability, and operational performance.

"This recognition reflects the strength of the BrightStar Care franchise system, our commitment to delivering a higher standard of care and the dedication of franchise owners and caregivers who bring our mission to life every day," said Andy Ray, CEO of BrightStar Care. "This ranking is a testament to the trust families place in our brand and the meaningful opportunity ahead for franchise owners in the home care space."

The ranking comes as demand for home-based care continues to grow nationwide. According to Fortune Business Insights, the U.S. home healthcare services market was valued at $100.95 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach $176.30 billion by 2032, driven by the country's aging population, rising prevalence of chronic diseases and increasing demand for skilled nursing care at home.

The BrightStar Care franchise model provides the full continuum of care, from infants to seniors, including companion care, personal care, skilled care, staffing and 180+ national accounts. This allows franchise owners to support families, clients and healthcare organizations across a wide range of care needs. With more than 420 franchised locations nationwide, the brand continues to differentiate itself through its clinical standards, Joint Commission accreditation and commitment to delivering high-quality care in the home setting.

About BrightStar Care

Founded in 2002, BrightStar Care is a leading franchisor of home care services with more than 420 franchised locations nationwide that provide skilled and unskilled home care to clients and custom medical staffing solutions to corporate entities. BrightStar Care franchise agencies employ more than 15,000 caregivers and 5,700 registered nurses who oversee the care and safety of each individual client. All BrightStar Care agencies are accredited by The Joint Commission, and the brand has been recognized as an Enterprise Champion for Quality for over a decade. In addition to supporting families at home, BrightStar Care partners with healthcare organizations to meet evolving staffing needs with experienced, credentialed professionals. Learn more at www.brightstarfranchising.com.

SOURCE BrightStar Care