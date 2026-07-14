BrightStar Care Names Franchise Industry Veteran Josh Wall as CEO to Shape Company's Next Phase of Growth and Innovation

Seasoned Franchise Executive to Build on Brand's Commitment to Clinical Excellence, Franchisee Support and Exceptional Client Experience

CHICAGO, July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BrightStar Care, a leading provider of nurse-led home care, skilled care and medical staffing services, today announced the appointment of Josh Wall as Chief Executive Officer. Wall succeeds Andy Ray and will lead the company's next phase of growth by strengthening franchisee success, expanding strategic healthcare partnerships, investing in innovation and technology, and building on BrightStar Care's long-standing reputation for clinical excellence and exceptional client experience.

Josh Wall has been named CEO of BrightStar Care, a leading provider of nurse-led home care, skilled care and medical staffing services.

Wall joins BrightStar Care with more than two decades of experience helping franchise owners build stronger, more profitable businesses, developing high-performing teams and leading franchise organizations through periods of rapid expansion. Throughout his career, he has built a reputation for strengthening franchise systems, empowering franchisees and creating meaningful impact in the communities they serve.

"I'm honored to join BrightStar Care at such an exciting time for both the company and the home care industry," said Wall. "BrightStar Care brings together two things I'm deeply passionate about: helping franchise owners build successful businesses and delivering exceptional care to families. I look forward to partnering with our franchisees, caregivers, nurses and team members to build on the strong foundation that's already in place while continuing to innovate, grow and create even greater value across the network."

"I also want to thank Andy Ray for his leadership and the organization he helped build. His contributions have positioned BrightStar Care for continued success, and I'm grateful for the opportunity to help lead the company's next chapter," added Wall.

Josh Wall: A Proven Franchise Leader

Wall most recently served as Chief Operating Officer of Unleashed Brands, the world's largest youth enrichment franchise platform. In that role, he oversaw franchise operations, franchise development, franchisee support and mergers and acquisitions across a portfolio of industry-leading brands, including Urban Air Adventure Park, Sylvan Learning, The Little Gym, Water Wings Swim School, Snapology, Premier Martial Arts and Class 101.

As a member of the executive leadership team, Wall played a key role in driving enterprise growth, integrating acquisitions and strengthening franchisee performance across more than 1,500 locations nationwide, serving over 20 million children annually.

Previously, Wall served as Chief Growth Officer for Unleashed Brands and Chief Franchise Officer for Urban Air Adventure Park. Earlier in his career, he spent 16 years with Christian Brothers Automotive, ultimately serving as Partner and Chief Development Officer, where he helped grow the brand from 21 locations to more than 350 locations while building one of the franchise industry's strongest records for Average Unit Volume (AUV) and Total Owner Benefit (TOB).

Wall's experience scaling franchise brands, partnering closely with franchise owners and leading organizations through transformational growth makes him uniquely positioned to lead BrightStar Care into its next chapter.

How BrightStar Care is Positioned for the Future

Wall joins BrightStar Care at a pivotal time for both the company and the home healthcare industry. Demand for high-quality, home-based care continues to accelerate as the nation's aging population grows, healthcare increasingly shifts into the home and families seek trusted care partners. According to Fortune Business Insights, the U.S. home healthcare services market was valued at $100.95 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach $176.30 billion by 2032.

BrightStar Care is well positioned to capitalize on that demand. Over the past 18 months, the company has signed more than 60 franchise agreements for new territories, including 20 in 2026 alone, while continuing to build a strong pipeline of both prospective franchise owners and existing owners looking to expand.

As CEO, Wall will focus on helping franchise owners grow successful businesses, expand BrightStar Care's national footprint, strengthen strategic healthcare partnerships and invest in innovative technologies that enhance the experience for franchise owners, caregivers and clients alike. He will also build on the company's leadership in nurse-led home care and its commitment to clinical excellence.

"Josh brings a unique combination of franchise expertise, operational excellence, strategic vision and servant leadership," said Spencer Moore, BrightStar Care Board Member. "His passion for supporting franchisees, developing people and building scalable organizations aligns perfectly with BrightStar Care's mission and long-term growth strategy. We are excited to welcome Josh and look forward to the future under his leadership."

With more than 420 franchised locations nationwide, BrightStar Care serves clients of all ages, from infants to seniors, offering the full continuum of care, including companion care, personal care, skilled care, healthcare staffing services and support for more than 180 national accounts. The brand continues to differentiate itself through its nurse-led care model, Joint Commission accreditation and unwavering commitment to delivering A Higher Standard® of care.

About BrightStar Care

Founded in 2002, BrightStar Care is a leading franchisor of home care services with more than 420 franchised locations nationwide providing skilled and non-skilled home care, healthcare staffing and partnership solutions to businesses and health systems. BrightStar Care franchise agencies employ more than 15,000 caregivers and 5,700 registered nurses who oversee the care and safety of every client. BrightStar Care agencies are accredited by The Joint Commission, and the brand has been recognized as an Enterprise Champion for Quality for 14 consecutive years. BrightStar Care is owned by Peak Rock Capital, a leading middle-market private investment firm. Learn more at www.brightstarcare.com.

Media Contact: Sara Faiwell, Fishman Public Relations, (847) 945-1300 or [email protected]

SOURCE BrightStar Care