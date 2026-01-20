BrightStar Care Marks a Transformative Year of Franchise Expansion Following Strategic Investment Partnership

Expanded Clinical Capabilities & Strong Franchise Performance Drive Momentum Into 2026

BANNOCKBURN, Ill., Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BrightStar Care, a leading provider of in-home care, medical staffing, and senior living solutions, announced a milestone year marked by strategic investment, accelerated franchise growth, and record-setting performance across its national network. In 2025, BrightStar Care opened more than 30 new locations, welcomed 20 new franchise owners, and saw existing owners expand into 21 additional markets. This momentum reflects the strength of the company's nurse-led care model and its differentiated structure of five revenue streams: companion care, personal care, skilled care, staffing, and national accounts.

For the 13th consecutive year, BrightStar Care earned the Joint Commission Enterprise Champion for Quality Award, highlighting its commitment to the highest standard of care. BrightStar Care's multiple revenue streams provide franchisees the opportunity to grow their business beyond traditional companion and personal care, which drives greater market penetration. Franchisees also continued to achieve strong financial performance.

"Demand for home-based care continues to grow, and BrightStar Care is well-positioned to support franchise expansion," said Pete First, Chief Development Officer at BrightStar Care. "Our nurse-led model, diverse revenue streams, and ongoing investments in technology give entrepreneurs a strong foundation to build high-performing businesses. Looking ahead to 2026, our focus remains on expanding our footprint while helping franchise owners meet the evolving needs of families in their local communities."

The company's new partnership with a leading middle-market private equity firm marks a new era of innovation, operational support, and long-term growth, enabling investments in technology, expanded clinical resources, and enhanced systems designed to strengthen franchise support and elevate the client experience.

As care continues moving into the home, BrightStar Care enters 2026 ready for continued expansion and innovation. These strategic investments, strengthened clinical capabilities, and a growing franchise network position the company to further its mission to deliver exceptional nurse-led care across the country. BrightStar Care remains committed to raising industry standards, supporting franchise owners, and leading the future of home-based healthcare.

