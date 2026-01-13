BrightStar Care Ranks Among Top 500 Franchises in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500® for 2026

The Brand Earns #159 Ranking After Year of Accelerated Expansion and Strong Franchisee Performance

BANNOCKBURN, Ill., Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BrightStar Care, a leading provider of in-home care and medical staffing, has been recognized, for the 16th year in a row, as one of the top 500 franchises in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500®, BrightStar Care jumped nearly 30 positions from the previous year, now ranking as #159 for its outstanding performance in areas including unit growth, financial strength and stability, and brand power.

"As demand for home-based care continues to rise, BrightStar Care's continued momentum in the Franchise 500® reflects the strength of our franchise model," said Pete First, Chief Development Officer at BrightStar Care. "We're proud to offer franchise owners a model that delivers strong financial results while making a meaningful impact for families, caregivers, and healthcare partners nationwide."

In 2025, BrightStar Care opened more than 30 new locations, welcomed 20 new franchise owners, and saw existing owners expand into 21 additional markets. BrightStar Care's multiple revenue streams provide franchisees the opportunity to grow their business beyond traditional companion and personal care, which drives greater market penetration and strong financial performance.

"For 47 years, the Franchise 500 has been the gold standard for identifying franchise excellence. This year's ranking proves that the best brands don't just survive changing markets; they thrive in them," says Jason Feifer, Entrepreneur magazine's editor in chief.

As part of Entrepreneur's ongoing commitment to evaluating the constantly evolving franchise landscape, the editorial team conducts in-depth research across a wide range of criteria, including costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and overall financial stability.

