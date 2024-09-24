BrightStar Care Reaches 400 Home Care Locations in the US

The Leading Home Care and Medical Staffing Franchise Joins Elite Group: 5% of Franchisors to Reach Over 400 Locations

BANNOCKBURN, Ill., Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BrightStar Care, the nation's leading home care and medical staffing franchise, proudly announces the achievement of a significant business milestone: reaching 400 open locations.

"Reaching 400 open and operating locations is a remarkable milestone for our brand and a testament to the dedication of our franchisees and collaboration of our entire team," said BrightStar Care Chief Development Officer, Pete First. "With only 15% to 20% of franchisors ever surpassing 100 units, and an even smaller percentage - just 5% to 10% - achieving over 400, this accomplishment is truly noteworthy."

The senior care industry has experienced significant expansion in recent years, driven by the growing aging population and the increasing preference of seniors to age in place. As of 2024, over 10,000 baby boomers are turning 65 each day, with many opting to remain in their homes rather than relocate to assisted living facilities. This surge in demand for both medical and non-medical in-home care services is propelling growth within the franchise sector. The industry's resilience to economic downturns further bolsters its appeal, as senior care remains a necessity regardless of market conditions. Franchisees can expect sustained growth, with the U.S. healthcare system projected to require an additional 2.3 million workers to support elderly care by 2025 (Franchise Direct).

In response to the increasing demand for home and senior care services across the U.S., BrightStar Care is advancing its strategic expansion with remarkable momentum. In the first half of 2024 alone, the company welcomed 15 new franchisees, secured 24 additional franchise agreements, and surpassed 400 committed franchises. This growth extends across 14 states, including Minnesota (3), Oklahoma (2), Texas (3), California (2), Wisconsin, Michigan, Washington, New Mexico, Georgia, New Jersey, Indiana, Illinois, and Ohio, further solidifying BrightStar Care's standing as a premier home care provider nationwide. Through this continued expansion, the brand reaffirms its dedication to meeting the evolving needs of the aging population.

Each opening creates substantial employment opportunities in each market, spanning office roles, nursing positions, and non-medical caregiving. These positions offer invaluable experience for individuals aspiring to build careers in healthcare or the franchise sector. Many franchisees begin their journey in these roles, gaining firsthand industry knowledge and expertise before transitioning into ownership. This pathway not only fosters personal growth but also strengthens the talent pipeline within the senior care industry.

As home care agencies continue to experience rapid growth, sustaining strong brand management, delivering high-quality services across all locations, and maintaining a solid system for franchisee recruitment and support are essential to long-term success. BrightStar Care stands out for its exemplary franchisee support, offering comprehensive onboarding, continuous training, and unified marketing strategies. With a mission centered on delivering a higher standard of care, the company ensures that its franchisees are well-equipped to meet the growing demands of the industry while upholding its reputation for excellence.

The momentum gained in the first half of 2024 positions BrightStar Care for continued success throughout the year. The company aims to accelerate its growth further, with additional openings planned in Q4 and a strong group of franchisees already committed to open in 2025, underscoring its commitment to delivering a higher standard of care to as many people as possible.

About BrightStar Care:

Founded in 2002, BrightStar Care is a national home care agency with more than 400 corporate-owned and franchised locations nationwide that provide medical and non-medical home health care services to clients and supplemental care staff to businesses. BrightStar Care corporate and franchise agencies across the country employ more than 15,000 caregivers and 5,700 registered nurses who oversee the care and safety of each individual client. BrightStar Care offers custom medical staffing solutions to corporate entities and holds national accounts with government agencies across distinct patient populations providing healthcare staff anywhere care is needed. Female-founded by Shelly Sun, BrightStar Care is committed to providing a higher standard of care through its clinical nurse-led care model. Network-wide BrightStar Care agencies are Joint Commission accredited – the gold standard within the health care industry. BrightStar Care has also consecutively received The Joint Commission Enterprise Champion for Quality award for more than a decade.

