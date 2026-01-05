Brightstar Lottery and Scientific Games Joint Venture Awarded 15-Year Lottery Contract for New State of São Paulo Lottery in Brazil

LONDON and ATLANTA, Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Brightstar Global Solutions Corporation, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Brightstar Lottery PLC (NYSE: BRSL) ("Brightstar"), and Scientific Games, LLC ("Scientific Games") today announced that the two global lottery companies have newly formed SP Loterias SPE S.A. ("SPL") and executed a concession agreement with the Government of the State of São Paulo to operate a new lottery in São Paulo State, Brazil.

Terms of the 15-year agreement provide SPL with an exclusive state license for lottery operations in São Paulo, including draw-based, instant and eInstant games through retail and digital channels, as well as passive lottery games, to entertain players and generate funding for healthcare investments across São Paulo. Together, Brightstar and Scientific Games will provide technology to power an omnichannel play experience, each providing content across retail and digital channels in effort to deliver a seamless player journey.

"Brightstar is very pleased to expand our operations in Brazil and partner with Scientific Games through SPL to introduce new, exciting lottery options for Sao Paulo's 44 million residents," said Marco Tasso, Brightstar Chief Operating Officer, Italy and International Lottery Operations. "Leveraging our 40-plus years' experience operating some of the world's largest lotteries, this agreement enables Brightstar to deliver our best-in-class technology and engaging games to players throughout the country, while creating new, convenient opportunities through the ability to deploy our comprehensive iLottery system and offer eInstant games."

"The SPL joint venture with Brightstar is the result of months of collaboration to ensure this new state lottery in Brazil met the needs of all stakeholders," said Michael Conforti, President of International for Scientific Games. "We are honored to have the opportunity to bring our trusted, secure systems technology and high-performance lottery games to São Paulo with the goal of helping fund healthcare in the state."

Brightstar Lottery PLC (NYSE: BRSL) is an innovative, forward-thinking global leader in lottery that builds on our renowned expertise in delivering secure technology and producing reliable, comprehensive solutions for our customers. As a premier pure play global lottery company, our best-in-class lottery operations, retail and digital solutions, and award-winning lottery games enable our customers to achieve their goals, entertain players and distribute meaningful benefits to communities. Brightstar has a well-established local presence and is a trusted partner to governments and regulators around the world, creating value by adhering to the highest standards of service, integrity, and responsibility. Brightstar has approximately 6,000 employees. For more information, please visit www.brightstarlottery.com .

Scientific Games is a global leader in retail and digital products, technology, analytics and services that drive profits for government-sponsored lottery and sports betting programs. From enterprise gaming platforms to exciting entertainment experiences and trailblazing retail and digital solutions, we elevate play every day. We are industry pioneers in instant games, data analytics, retail solutions and iLottery. Built on a foundation of trusted partnerships since 1973, Scientific Games combines relentless innovation, performance and unwavering security to responsibly propel the industry forward. For more information, visit scientificgames.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

