Brightstar Lottery Delivers Enhanced Retail Central System to Lottotech in Mauritius

Company extends its longtime relationship with the operator of the Mauritius National Lottery with new multi-year contract agreement

LONDON, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Brightstar Lottery PLC (NYSE: BRSL) ("Brightstar") announced today that its subsidiaries, Brightstar Global Solutions Corporation and Brightstar Lottery Cyprus Limited, have signed a multi-year contract extension with Lottotech, the operator of the Mauritius National Lottery. Brightstar will deploy an advanced lottery central system to unlock further benefits for Lottotech. Additionally, Brightstar will replace all lottery terminals with its latest hardware, the RetailerPro S2, which will feature Brightstar's cutting-edge terminal application platform, OpenRetail.

"Extending Lottotech's trusted relationship with Brightstar into its third decade through this latest contract underscores our shared commitment to long-term innovation and growth," said Moorghen Veeramootoo, Lottotech Chief Executive Officer. "Enhancing our central system marks a significant milestone for Lottotech, enabling greater agility, flexibility, and disaster tolerance as we enhance the player and retailer experiences while positioning our business for continued success."

"As Lottotech's exclusive retail lottery technology partner since its inception, Brightstar has continuously pushed boundaries to revolutionize products that benefit and complement the expectations of today's modern lottery," said Marco Tasso, Brightstar Chief Operating Officer International and Italy Operations. "We are excited to deliver our next-generation terminals and deploy our advanced central system to Lottotech, a natural next step in the evolution of Lottotech's business critical operations."

Engineered for speed and reliability, Brightstar's Retailer Pro S2 is powered by a high-performance processor that ensures rapid transaction processing. Its ergonomic, modular design supports multiple player-facing displays and a broad range of peripherals enabling flexible and engaging player interactions. Brightstar's OpenRetail software is designed to streamline lottery operations with unmatched versatility and efficiency. Built on a single code line, updates and new features can be deployed easily across all point-of-sale devices.

About Lottotech Ltd

Lottotech is Mauritius' leading lottery and gaming operator and the exclusive operator of the Mauritius National Lottery. Since 2008, the company has been delivering secure, innovative, and responsible gaming experiences through a portfolio of popular products including Loto, Loto Vert, and Football Pools. With a network of more than 600 retail points across Mauritius and Rodrigues, Lottotech combines retail and digital solutions to provide accessible entertainment while supporting national development through meaningful contributions to education, health, sports, culture, and community initiatives. As a member of the World Lottery Association (WLA), Lottotech is committed to the highest standards of integrity, security, and responsible gaming, and has achieved WLA Responsible Gaming Level 4 Certification. Through continuous innovation, operational excellence, and a customer-centric approach, Lottotech continues to create sustainable value for its players, partners, and the Mauritian community. For more information, visit www.lottotech.mu or follow Lottotech on LinkedIn.

About Brightstar Lottery PLC

Brightstar Lottery PLC (NYSE: BRSL) is global leader in lottery focused on innovation and forward-thinking strategies and solutions, building on our renowned expertise in delivering secure technology and producing reliable, comprehensive solutions for our customers. As a premier pure play global lottery company, our best-in-class lottery operations, retail and digital solutions, and award-winning lottery games enable our customers to achieve their goals, entertain players and distribute meaningful benefits to communities. Brightstar has a well-established local presence and is a trusted partner to governments and regulators around the world, creating value by adhering to the highest standards of service, integrity, and responsibility. Brightstar serves nearly 90 lottery customers and their players on six continents. It is the primary technology provider to 26 of the 46 lottery jurisdictions in the U.S. and eight of the world's 10 largest lotteries. Brightstar has approximately 6,000 employees. For more information, please visit www.brightstarlottery.com or follow along on LinkedIn.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements (including within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) concerning Brightstar Lottery PLC and its consolidated subsidiaries (the "Company") and other matters. These statements may discuss goals, intentions, and expectations as to future plans, trends, events, products and services, customer relationships, results of operations, or financial condition, or otherwise, based on current beliefs of the management of the Company as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, such management. Forward-looking statements may be accompanied by words such as "aim," "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "could," "would," "should," "shall," "continue," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "future," "guidance," "intend," "may," "will," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project" or the negative or other variations of them. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which such statements are made and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside the Company's control. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may differ materially from those predicted in the forward-looking statements and from past results, performance, or achievements. Therefore, you should not place undue reliance on such statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include (but are not limited to) macroeconomic, regulatory and political uncertainty, including as a result of new or increased tariffs, trade wars, and other restrictions on trade between or among countries in which the Company operates, and related changes in discretionary consumer spending and behavior, fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates, and the other factors and risks described in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F for the financial year ended December 31, 2025 and other documents filed or furnished from time to time with the SEC, which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov and on the investor relations section of the Company's website at www.brightstarlottery.com. Except as required under applicable law, the Company does not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements. You should carefully consider these factors and other risks and uncertainties that may affect the Company's business. All forward-looking statements contained in this news release are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. All subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to the Company, or persons acting on its behalf, are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

Contact:

Mike DeAngelis, Corporate Communications, +1 (401) 392-1000, [email protected]

Matteo Selva, Italian media inquiries, +39 366 6803635

James Hurley, Investor Relations, +1 (401) 392-7190

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SOURCE Brightstar Lottery PLC