Brightstar Lottery Reaffirms Sustainability Commitment in Its 2024 Sustainability Report

The 18th annual report marks the Company's first since becoming a pure-play lottery business and introduces its enhanced sustainability strategy

LONDON, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Brightstar Lottery PLC (NYSE: BRSL) ("Brightstar") announced today the release of its 2024 Sustainability Report, showcasing the Company's continued commitment to global sustainability under its new pure-play lottery brand.

2024 Brightstar Lottery Sustainability Report

"The 2024 Brightstar Lottery Sustainability Report highlights our ongoing mission to advance lotteries by delivering insights-driven, future ready solutions that bolster our customers, inspire their players, and contribute to a sustainable future," said Vince Sadusky, Brightstar CEO. "Along with the evolution of our business, our sustainability strategy was enhanced to focus on our most important stakeholders. This strategy serves as the foundation of our 18th annual report, demonstrating how we are Empowering Our People, Collaborating with Partners and Preserving the Planet."

Brightstar's new sustainability strategy is guided by three key elements: Empowering Our People, Collaborating with Partners, and Preserving the Planet. These elements are activated through six spheres of impact, which are dedicated actions that ignite change, including employee engagement, human rights, responsible gaming, community engagement, sustainable procurement, and climate action, biodiversity, and circularity.

Sample highlights of the 2024 report, aligned with Brightstar's three elements of sustainability, include:

Empowering Our People: Brightstar fosters a culture that values individuals, recognizes the unique contributions and perspectives of every person, and attracts and retains the talent of tomorrow. In 2024, among other achievements, Brightstar:

Introduced two new employee-led, executive-sponsored communities, called Employee Impact Groups (EIGs) – Well-Being (focused on mental health) and HOLA (Hispanic Organization Leaders in Action) – bringing the Company's total number of EIGs to nine.

Collaborating with Partners: From suppliers to business partners to the communities it serves, Brightstar believes in growing together responsibly and transparently, and building relationships that are trustworthy, ethical, and mutually beneficial. In 2024, among other achievements, Brightstar:

Hosted the fourth annual Brightstar Coding and Robotics Rock! Camp in the Caribbean, as part of its After School Advantage program, providing students with access to science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics educational opportunities in digital learning centers around the globe.

Preserving the Planet: To help safeguard the environment and its resources, Brightstar is on a journey to protect the climate, preserve natural resources, and advance circularity. In 2024, among other achievements, Brightstar:

To help safeguard the environment and its resources, Brightstar is on a journey to protect the climate, preserve natural resources, and advance circularity. In 2024, among other achievements, Brightstar: Introduced a life-cycle assessment for Brightstar's terminals into the product development process, enhancing the practice of Sustainability by Design.



Repurposed approximately 700,000 printing cartridges in Italy, resulting in approximately 280 tons of saved plastic.

The 2024 Sustainability Report is available online at brightstarlottery.com. For more information about Brightstar's global sustainability program, visit brightstarlottery.com or follow along on LinkedIn.

About Brightstar Lottery PLC

Brightstar Lottery PLC (NYSE: BRSL) is an innovative, forward-thinking global leader in lottery that builds on our renowned expertise in delivering secure technology and producing reliable, comprehensive solutions for our customers. As a premier pure play global lottery company, our best-in-class lottery operations, retail and digital solutions, and award-winning lottery games enable our customers to achieve their goals, entertain players and distribute meaningful benefits to communities. Brightstar has a well-established local presence and is a trusted partner to governments and regulators around the world, creating value by adhering to the highest standards of service, integrity, and responsibility. Brightstar has approximately 6,000 employees. For more information, please visit www.brightstarlottery.com .

