Brightstar Lottery Signs Multi-Year Agreement with Avanti Press for Exclusive Licensing Rights to Develop Omnichannel Lottery Games

"Making people smile is at the heart of what we do at Avanti, and we're excited to partner with Brightstar to bring the Avanti brand of fun to our customers and now to lottery players via these exciting games," said Chip Owen, Avanti Press EVP. "Our vast image library has universal appeal across geographies, generations and seasonal occasions."

"Avanti produces some of the most recognizable greeting cards on the market, and Brightstar is thrilled to bring its cards to life in new, interactive ways for lottery players to enjoy," said Matthew Whalen, Brightstar Senior Vice President, Global Instant Ticket Services. "Brightstar will combine its world-class game design experience with Avanti's trademark humor to develop compelling instant tickets, innovative draw-based games and engaging eInstant games."

Founded in 1980 and based in Detroit, Avanti is known as the original Global Humor Brand™, thanks to its high-impact, character-driven greeting cards with universal appeal. Translated into more than 12 languages and sold worldwide, Avanti's distinctive humor celebrates life's moments with originality and laughter. Avanti and Brightstar were brought together by Avanti's Licensing Agency, Lisa Marks Associates (LMA).

For more information, visit us at brightstarlottery.com or follow along on LinkedIn.

About Brightstar Lottery PLC

Brightstar Lottery PLC (NYSE: BRSL) is an innovative, forward-thinking global leader in lottery that builds on our renowned expertise in delivering secure technology and producing reliable, comprehensive solutions for our customers. As a premier pure play global lottery company, our best-in-class lottery operations, retail and digital solutions, and award-winning lottery games enable our customers to achieve their goals, fulfill player needs and distribute meaningful benefits to communities. Brightstar has a well-established local presence and is a trusted partner to governments and regulators around the world, creating value by adhering to the highest standards of service, integrity, and responsibility. Brightstar has approximately 6,000 employees. For more information, please visit www.brightstarlottery.com .

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements (including within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) concerning Brightstar Lottery PLC and its consolidated subsidiaries (the "Company") and other matters. These statements may discuss goals, intentions, and expectations as to future plans, trends, events, products and services, customer relationships, results of operations, or financial condition, or otherwise, based on current beliefs of the management of the Company as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, such management. Forward-looking statements may be accompanied by words such as "aim," "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "could," "would," "should," "shall," "continue," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "future," "guidance," "intend," "may," "will," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project" or the negative or other variations of them. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which such statements are made and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside the Company's control. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may differ materially from those predicted in the forward-looking statements and from past results, performance, or achievements. Therefore, you should not place undue reliance on such statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include (but are not limited to) macroeconomic, regulatory and political uncertainty, including as a result of new or increased tariffs, trade wars, and other restrictions on trade between or among countries in which the Company operates, and related changes in discretionary consumer spending and behavior, fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates, and the other factors and risks described in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F for the financial year ended December 31, 2024 and other documents filed or furnished from time to time with the SEC, which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov and on the investor relations section of the Company's website at www.brightstarlottery.com. Except as required under applicable law, the Company does not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements. You should carefully consider these factors and other risks and uncertainties that may affect the Company's business. All forward-looking statements contained in this news release are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. All subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to the Company, or persons acting on its behalf, are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

Contact:

Mike DeAngelis, Corporate Communications, +1 (401) 392-1000, [email protected]

Matteo Selva, Italian media inquiries, +39 366 6803635

James Hurley, Investor Relations, +1 (401) 392-7190

© 2025 Brightstar Lottery PLC

Animal Photography ©avantipress.com

The trademarks and/or service marks used herein are either trademarks or registered trademarks of Brightstar Lottery PLC, its affiliates or its licensors.

SOURCE Brightstar Global Solutions Corporation