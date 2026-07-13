Brightstar Lottery Signs Seven-Year Contract Extension with Washington's Lottery

Brightstar will deploy new lottery terminals and self-service vending machines, upgrade the Lottery's gaming system, and make other enhancements

LONDON, July 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Brightstar Lottery PLC (NYSE: BRSL) ("Brightstar") announced today that its subsidiary, Brightstar Global Solutions Corporation, has signed a seven-year contract extension with Washington's Lottery, under which Brightstar will provide the Lottery with an upgraded gaming system and deploy thousands of new lottery terminals, self-service vending machines and other equipment to lottery retailers in the state of Washington. Brightstar has served as the primary lottery technology supplier to Washington's Lottery since 1996 and this agreement extends the contract through June 30, 2036.

Key deliverables over the course of the seven-year agreement include:

2,200 GameTouch28 ™ vending machines. The GameTouch28 is a high-volume self-service lottery solution designed for retailers to enhance customer experience and boost efficiency, featuring a 42-inch multimedia touch display that offers an intuitive and seamless player interface and 28 ticket bins with a full suite of instant tickets to reduce congestion at a retailer's point-of-sale and optimize player flow.

The GameTouch28 is a high-volume self-service lottery solution designed for retailers to enhance customer experience and boost efficiency, featuring a 42-inch multimedia touch display that offers an intuitive and seamless player interface and 28 ticket bins with a full suite of instant tickets to reduce congestion at a retailer's point-of-sale and optimize player flow. 100 GameTouch20 ™ vending machines. The GameTouch20 offers all the convenience of the GameTouch 28 in a streamlined, compact form.

The GameTouch20 offers all the convenience of the GameTouch 28 in a streamlined, compact form. 3,700 Retailer Pro S2 lottery terminals , ticket checkers, and player-facing digital marketing displays. The Pro S2 is a next-generation lottery terminal that offers high performance, reliability, and a variety of options and peripherals to meet the current and future needs of lotteries and retailers.

, ticket checkers, and player-facing digital marketing displays. The Pro S2 is a next-generation lottery terminal that offers high performance, reliability, and a variety of options and peripherals to meet the current and future needs of lotteries and retailers. Upgrading the Lottery's central system with Brightstar's newest commercially available gaming system.

"For 30 years, Brightstar has helped Washington's Lottery stay at the forefront of providing lottery retailers and players with convenient and innovative lottery experiences, including self-service and cashless solutions," said Brian Bennett, Washington's Lottery Director. "We look forward to continuing our long-term partnership through the deployment of Brightstar's latest lottery technology over the next ten years."

"Brightstar is proud to continue our three-decade partnership with Washington's Lottery," said Scott Gunn, Brightstar Chief Operating Officer North America Lottery. "The innovative system solutions and retail equipment we'll deliver to Washington's Lottery under this agreement will power the Lottery's growth, provide entertaining and responsible experiences for its players, and support the funds raised by the Lottery for educational and other good causes across Washington."

About Brightstar Lottery PLC

Brightstar Lottery PLC (NYSE: BRSL) is a global leader in lottery focused on innovation and forward-thinking strategies and solutions, building on our renowned expertise in delivering secure technology and producing reliable, comprehensive solutions for our customers. As a premier pure play global lottery company, our best-in-class lottery operations, retail and digital solutions, and award-winning lottery games enable our customers to achieve their goals, entertain players and distribute meaningful benefits to communities. Brightstar has a well-established local presence and is a trusted partner to governments and regulators around the world, creating value by adhering to the highest standards of service, integrity, and responsibility. Brightstar serves nearly 90 lottery customers and their players on six continents. It is the primary technology provider to 26 of the 46 lottery jurisdictions in the U.S. and eight of the world's 10 largest lotteries with central systems. Brightstar has approximately 6,000 employees. For more information, please visit www.brightstarlottery.com or follow along on LinkedIn.

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Contact:

Mike DeAngelis, Corporate Communications, +1 (401) 392-1000, [email protected]

Matteo Selva, Italian media inquiries, +39 366 6803635

James Hurley, Investor Relations, +1 (401) 392-7190

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SOURCE Brightstar Lottery PLC