Brightstar Partners With BlackRidge Technology to Deliver Cybersecurity Solutions to Indian Market

RENO, Nev., Dec. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BlackRidge Technology International Inc. (OTCQB: BRTI), a leading provider of next-generation cyber defence solutions, has partnered with Brightstar Corp., a subsidiary of SoftBank Group Corp., to drive the adoption of microsegmentation and identity-based cybersecurity solutions as part of the zero trust initiatives for both enterprise and Ministry of Defence (MoD) customers in the Indian market. As part of this partnership Brightstar will provide the technical support and fulfillment function in support of BlackRidge sales partners.

"We are pleased to be working with BlackRidge Technology in support of its continued growth and commitment for the Indian market in support of the growing sales momentum that BlackRidge has in its zero trust approach to microsegmentation and cybersecurity solutions," said Akshay Sharma, senior manager business development at Brightstar Corp.

BlackRidge Technology develops, markets and supports a family of next-generation cybersecurity solutions for protecting enterprises, government networks, internet of things (IoT) systems, cloud services and data centers. The company's patented First Packet Authentication™ technology was originally developed for the U.S. military, to cloak and protect servers and segment networks. The use of identity-based network security delivers on the promise of an end-to-end, zero trust cybersecurity model.

"Our partnership with Brightstar Corp. is another important milestone in BlackRidge's global expansion. We have been active in India for over a year understanding and developing the market. This partnership allows us to deliver products now to address the growing need for cybersecurity solutions in various markets including data center, cloud, IoT, manufacturing, managed security services and the Ministry of Defence," said Bill Joll, head of worldwide sales at BlackRidge Technology.

About Brightstar Corp

Brightstar works with its industry-leading partners to deliver and create value for our customers at a PAN India level. Brightstar India manages various business segments including Lifestyle Products & Accessories and our Consumer Business category which includes cloud cameras, 4G data cards and hotspots. We manufacture landline phones in our consumer business category under the brand name Beetel, and offer Enterprise Business solutions (including boardroom display and projection, voice and data and security and surveillance solutions), IT and IP infrastructure products (including networking, servers, storage and firewall) and last mile connectivity solutions. In addition to our existing portfolio, we have developed Cloud Managed Services (CMS), video conferencing as a service (VCaaS) and security as a service (SecaaS) to create value for our clients in a connected smart-world. To know more please visit, https://www.brightstarcorp.in.

About BlackRidge Technology

BlackRidge Technology enables our customers and partners to deliver more secure and resilient business services in today's rapidly evolving cyber threat environments. Our zero trust approach to adaptive cyber defence proactively protects cloud services, servers and IoT devices, and microsegments networks. Our patented technology authenticates user or device identity and enforces security policy on the first packet of network sessions. This new level of real-time protection blocks or redirects unidentified and unauthorized traffic to stop port scanning, cyber-attacks and unauthorized access. BlackRidge was founded in 2010 to commercialize its military grade and patented network security technologies. For more information, visit www.blackridge.us.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this release include forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "may," "will," "plan," "should," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "continue," or comparable terminology. While management has based any forward-looking statements included in this release on its current expectations, the information on which such expectations were based may change. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, as a result of various factors including those risks and uncertainties described in the Risk Factors and in Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations sections of our Annual Reports on Form 10-K, as may be supplemented or amended by our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and other public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), which can be found on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. We urge you to consider those risks and uncertainties in evaluating our forward-looking statements. We caution readers not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Except as otherwise required by the federal securities laws, we disclaim any obligation or undertaking to publicly release any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statement contained herein (or elsewhere) to reflect any change in our expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

SOURCE BlackRidge Technology International Inc.

