BrightStar Reinforces Home Care Technology Leadership With New Board Member Pam Parisian

CHICAGO, Feb. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BrightStar Group Holdings, Inc., announced today the appointment of Pam Parisian as a Board Member. Ms. Parisian is retiring from AT&T as President of Technology Development.

Ms. Parisian's appointment expands the Board to four directors. Other board members include David B. Barr, Chairman of PMTD Restaurants, Sidney J. Feltenstein, Operating Partner at Sentinel Capital Partners, and Boris Groysberg, the Richard P. Chapman Professor of Business Administration at Harvard Business School. BrightStar Group Holdings, Inc., is the parent company of BrightStar Care, a premier home care company, as well as BrightStar Technology Group and BrightStar Senior Living.

"Pam is one of the world's top information technology professionals, and we are honored to count her as an advisor to BrightStar," said Shelly Sun, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of BrightStar Group Holdings, Inc. "We are confident she will add great value to our Board of Directors and that BrightStar's franchisees, clients, caregivers and families will benefit from her insights, judgment and expertise."

"BrightStar is a leader in home care technology, having created a proprietary platform, ABS, that manages day-to-day care delivery as well as back office operations," stated James Kearns, Chief Technology Officer at BrightStar Technology Group. "With Pam joining our Board, we'll enhance our current capabilities and innovate for the rapidly-developing future of home health care."

In addition to serving as Chief Information Officer at AT&T, Ms. Parisian has been instrumental in major product launches including the first iPhone launch in 2007 and leading the technology integration for the historic Fortune 100 mergers, including DirecTV, AT&T Wireless, and Cingular Wireless. Ms. Parisian was inducted into the Women in Technology International Hall of Fame in 2015, won the Dallas CIO of the Year Orbie Award – Super Global in 2017 and has been recognized numerous times on CIO Magazine's CIO 100 List.

"Joining the Board at BrightStar gives me the opportunity to help Shelly and her team do what they do so well, improve people's lives," said Ms. Parisian. "My family also struggles with home health care needs and I'm passionate about using technology to improve the home health care experience."

About BrightStar Care

Based in Chicago, BrightStar Care is a national private duty home care and medical staffing franchise with more than 330 locations which provide medical and non-medical services to clients within their homes, as well as supplemental care staff to corporate clients. BrightStar Care franchise locations across the country employ over 2,500 registered nurses who play a unique role in overseeing the care for each individual client. In addition, BrightStar Care is the only national home care franchise to receive The Joint Commission's Enterprise Champion for Quality award every year since the award's inception. The company's agencies have earned more 'Best of Home Care' Awards than any other brand. In 2018, the company ranked No. 75 on Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500 list and was included for the fourth consecutive year on Forbes Magazine's list of top franchise opportunities. For more information on BrightStar Care please visit www.brightstarcare.com; to find out more about BrightStar Care Franchising, visit www.franchise.brightstarcare.com.

CONTACT: Katherine Boncher, 847-945-1300, KBoncher@fishmanpr.com

SOURCE BrightStar Care

Related Links

http://www.brightstarcare.com

