Brightstone Specialty Group Acquires Austin based DMI Insurance Services and its sister company, South Valley Claims

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Brightstone Specialty Group ("Brightstone" or "BSG") announced today its acquisition of DMI Insurance Services ("DMI") and its sister company, South Valley Claims ("SVC") out of Austin, Texas. DMI is a specialty insurance Program Administrator, founded in 1962. Since inception, its focus has been to provide innovative insurance programs for the independent automotive dealer industry.

"We are thrilled to have the DMI and SVC teams join Brightstone as we look to build programs in areas where we believe we can better serve our communities throughout the United States," said Scott Goodreau, CEO of Brightstone.

About Brightstone Specialty Group

Brightstone is a subsidiary of High Street Insurance Partners, Inc. BSG is comprised of two divisions: specialty services and underwriting. Brightstone is focused on developing solutions that enhance Highstreet Partners and other brokers' ability to service local communities with tailored insurance offerings.

Additional information can be found at www.brightstonesg.com

